Farmington Fire Rescue monthly report

FARMINGTON – During the month of April 2022, the Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 36 calls that needed emergency unit(s) to respond. These calls covered the following requests from citizens or alarm companies:

3 Buildings fires.

2 Motor Vehicle Accidents w/injuries.

1 Potential Accident

8 Alarms – No fires.

1 Arcing Electrical Equipment.

2 Woodland fires

1 Assist EMS Services.

2 Dispatch Cancels.

1 Power line down.

2 Motor Vehicle accidents with clean up.

1 Over heated electric motor.

3 Alarm Malfunction.

1 Lock out.

1 Transport Vehicle fire.

1 Motor Vehicle/pedestrian.

3 Alarms – unintentional.

1 Service call.

1 Assist Police.

1 Permitted burn.

36 Total Calls

Average turn out per call 8

Mutual aid to Jay, Livermore Falls

Air Bottles filled: Farmington 30, New Sharon 1, = 31 Total

Training: Hose Streams and Pump Pressures, New Ice Rescue Boat set up

Just a reminder, get a Burn Permit before you do any outside burning; conditions are changing daily, just be safe. Water temperatures haven’t warmed up much lately so if you are doing any boating, wear your floatation device just in case. If you are doing Spring Cleaning do forget to check your smoke detector and any other devices you might have at home or in your apartment. It is time to think about winter heating arrangements, it could be a challenge for all of us for sure. If you plan to burn wood be sure to have it well seasoned and stored in a convenient location. As you travel this spring and summer be aware of smaller units using the roadways, check that “blind spot” from time to time.