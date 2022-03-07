Farmington Fire Rescue monthly report for February

FARMINGTON – They say spring is around the corner but with current temperatures we still need to be careful with our heater units. Remember any portable heaters should be turned off when leaving the house/unit. Be aware that children and pets can sometimes tip these units over cause a problem. It is always a good idea to follow the manufacturer’s information sheet.

When removing ashes always use a metal container and take the ashes outside of the building and deposit them in mineral soil or extinguish them with water/snow, never use cardboard or plastic containers.

Have you updated your emergency phone list and looked at revising your home escape plans? When you do this be sure that all family members are knowledgeable of any changes.

With spring approaching be on the lookout for possible river/stream flooding and the possibility of heavy rains. Remember that it is never safe to drive through flooded roadways.

The month of February was another busy month for emergency calls; the current listing shows a variety of incidents that were attended to by the department. Power lines down, trees on lines and vehicle crashes still required attention from emergency units. Just a note, thanks to all the motorist who slow down and pullover when emergency units approach them; this is very helpful and appreciated.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in February 2022;

7 Vehicle Accidents (437 Wilton Rd. Wilton Rd., 618 Town Farm Rd, 124 Main St., 317 Main St., 354 Livermore Falls Rd., Town Farm Rd.)

2 Smoke/Odor (112 Willow Springs Dr., 175 Knowlton Corner Rd.)

2 Water Leak (115 Hannaford Dr., 141 Farmington Falls Rd.)

5 Dispatch/Cancel (114 Thompson/Walton Court, 112 Willow Springs Dr., 600 Town Farm Rd. Fairbanks Rd., 51 Dyer Brown Rd.

1 Assist Police (484 Bailey Hill Rd.)

2 Medical Assist, EMS (525 Lucy Knowles Rd., 112 Willow Springs Dr.)

3 Alarms (116 Middle St., 107 Orchard St., 119 Livermore Falls Rd.)

1 CO Alarm (171 Middle St.)

1 Assist Invalid (107 Cony St.)

1 Vehicle Accident, (208 Wilton Rd.)

1 Chimney Fire (45 Maxwell Rd.)

1 Detector Activation (126 Lincoln St.)

2 Public Service (119 Sunny Hill Dr., 114 Thompson/Walton Ctr.)

2 Building Fires (18 Caldwell Ln., Basin Rd.)

2 Smoke/Odor Removal (114 Thompson/Walton Ctf., 126 Lincoln St.)

1 CO Incident (648 Zion’s Hill Rd.)

1 Vehicle Accident no Injury (Town Farm Rd.)

9 Potential Accidents (698 Bailey Hill Rd., Fairbanks Rd., Voter Hill Rd., 459 Porter Hill Rd., 412 Porter Hill Rd., 300 Porter Hill Rd., Voter Hill Rd., South Strong Rd., Ramsdell Rd.)

5 Power Lines Down (805 Farmington Falls Rd., 605 Wilton Rd., Wilton Rd., Morrison Hill Rd. Mosher Hill Rd.)

2 Gas Leaks (934 New Vineyard Rd., 119 Livermore Falls Rd.)

1 Boiler Malfunction (108 Learning Ln.)

1 Gasoline Spill (309 Main St.)

53 Total Calls; Average turn-out per call 5; Mutual aid to: Carthage, Chesterville, New Sharon and Temple.

Training: Snowmobile Rescue Techniques, Apparatus Familiarization/Contents.

Air bottles filled: Farmington 2.