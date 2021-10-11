Farmington Fire Rescue monthly report

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fire Rescue Department answered 36 calls during the month of September. Among those drawing attention were assisting NorthStar, alarms and vehicle crashes. As we have seen in previous months, people getting out and about more have increased the need for more responses. It is still necessary to pay attention to safety practices and be alert to what is going on around you.

As we approach the heating season, it is time to check all heating units, electrical cords, fuel supplies and, of course check your smoke detectors/CO units. Change the batteries in those units when we change our clocks in a few weeks. It is also time to discuss home safety practices with family members and be sure all living areas have adequate exits. Is your emergency phone list up to date?

Be sure to obtain a burn permit if you plan outside burning this fall. These can be found online at the fire department.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in September 2021:

8 Assist NorthStar (140 Galalee Rd., 474 Industry Rd., 144 Bridge St., 12 Ridge Rd., 153 Farm. Falls Rd., 112 Willow Springs, 113 Sawtelle Ln., 136 Rosewood Dr.)

5 Alarms (157 Learning Ln., 3 Black Hall UMF, 175 Knowlton Corner Rd.)

5 Vehicle crashes (398 Wilton Rd., Wilton Rd., Main/Walgreens, New Vineyard Rd./Cowen Hill, 615 Wilton Rd.)

1 Vehicle fire (High St.)

5 Fairgrounds coverage ( 292 High St.)

1 Pedestrian accident (High/Maple St.)

1 Service call (114 Lake Ave.)

1 Unauthorized burn (126 Bridge St.)

5 Power lines/trees down (556 New Vineyard Rd., Titcomb Hill Rd., Borough Rd., 127 Bridge St.,

120 Franklin Ave.)

1 Propane odor (High St.)

1 ATV accident (290 Town Farm Rd.)

1 Structure fire (132 Temple Rd.)

1 Smoke removal (162 High St.)

36 Total calls; 4 Aver. turn out per call; Mutual aid to 2 Chesterville

Training: Search and rescue techniques and fairgrounds hydrant use(s) and apparatus placement

fair emergencies.

Air bottles filled: Farmington 6; Temple 5/ 11 Total

Chief and others: Dispatch Advisory Meeting (Bell, T.A. Hardy); Selectmen’s meeting (Bell); School Safety Meeting (Bell); Maine Fire Chiefs Board Meeting (Bell); Fire Training Prop installed at Training Site (several two days).

– Report submitted by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief