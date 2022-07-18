Farmington Fire Rescue report for June 2022

FARMINGTON – As we get into the summer season’s activities, there are a number of situations that need to be considered to keep everyone safe. When out and about keep in mind that all of us are responsible for taking care of the environment.

If you are planning to have a camp/warming fire be sure that weather conditions are OK; don’t let winds carry and embers away from your fire. Any damages done, you could be held liable, just be careful. Burn only wood and no other debris (cardboard, plastics, or styrofoam) and don’t use flammable liquids. Your fire area should be free of any combustibles (dry grass, wood or clothing) and an adequate distance from any buildings or overhanging roof/eves. It’s a good idea to obtain a Burn Permit if you are in doubt about camp fire uses. Remember that when you have completed your burn make sure all embers are extinguished.

If your are hiking know the weather conditions in your area, have adequate food/water, bring extra clothes, tell someone your plans and don’t rely on your cell phone to work in some areas. If possible have a map of the travel area and a compass might be helpful too.

Those of you who do “open water” distance swimming, be sure to have a “tag along” ID device, an observer or tell someone your planned route. Swimming close to shore is also an idea that might be helpful if you get a cramp or become short of breath.

It is time to begin thinking about winter heating and the units that you’ll be using. Good maintenance of heating units and checking fuel supplies should be considered at this time, it is not too early.

If you have questions about any of the above topics check with your local fire department.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following emergency calls in June 2022;

4 Motor Vehicle accidents with injury.

1 Dispatch Cancel en-route.

1 Chemical Spill.

1 Cooking fire confined to container.

1 Arching electrical equipment.

4 Smoke Scare

1 No Incident found.

1 Passenger Vehicle Fire.

1 Mobile property fire.

1 Medical assist, EMS crew.

1 Steam, no smoke.

1 Transport Vehicle fire.

1 Potential Accident.

2 Alarm System –No fire.

1 Extrication.

1 Detector Activation.

1 Fuel Burner malfunction.

2 Carbon Monoxide Incidents.

2 Assist Police.

28 Total Calls; Aver. Turn out per call 6; Mutual aid to Jay and Wilton.

Training: Live Fire Burns with extinguishment practices; Introduction of new Ventilation

Chainsaws and a demonstration of each.

Air bottles filled; Farmington 15, State Police dive teams, 5 = 20 Filled

Also attended Foster Tech Recognition Night at Mt. Blue Campus (Ross, Bell).

– Report submitted by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief