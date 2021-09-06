Farmington Fire Rescue’s August 2021 report

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. was called to assist with several emergency situations in August including again motor vehicle crashes. Heavy traffic, inattention and speed were factors contributing to these conditions. Smoke alarms sounding were more numerous this past month for unknown reasons. Citizens need to check their alarms regularly and change batteries/clean them to keep alarms in good operating condition.

Remember, burn permits are necessary and can be obtained online from the Fire Dept. When burning make sure that you have adequate help and that smoke isn’t going to be a problem for your neighbors, so please be considerate.

As schools re-open pay close attention to children walking, riding bikes and school buses operating on many roads. Let’s give everyone plenty of walking space and be sure to stop for school buses in all driving lanes. Be polite and offer a smile once in awhile, it does make a difference.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the follow emergency calls in August ’21;

4 Structure Fires (156 Dunham Rd., 89 Weld Rd., 3 Eastern Ave., 676 Starks Rd.)

2 Service Calls (121 County Way, 121 North St Apt. #3)

1 Oil Spill (Croswell/Philbrick Rd.)

6 Accidents (10-55s) (Rt. 133, 232 Clover Mill Rd., 208 Wilton Rd., 279 Lucy Knowles Rd., 508 Fairbanks Rd.)

5 Alarms (125 Belcher Rd., 382 High St., 116 South St., 276 Fairbanks Rd., 180 High St.)

2 Vehicle Fires (615 Wilton Rd., High St.)

1 Assist Police Dept. (Whistle Stop Trail)

4 Assist NorthStar (108 Westwood Dr., 493 Weeks Mills Rd., 107 Pleasant St., 43 Cummings Hill Rd.)

1 Pole Line Problem (Titcomb Hill Rd.)

2 Permitted Burns (123 Adans Cir., 699 Shaw Hill Rd.)

2 Odor/Smell (128 Middle St., 107 Orchard St.)

1 Water Flow (615 Wilton Rd.)

1 Smoke (Orchard Park)

2 Line Down (111 Elm St., Davis Rd.)

1 Elevator Problem (176 Fairbanks Rd.)

35 Total Calls; Aver. Turn Out per Call 5; Mutual aid to the towns of Industry, Jay, New Sharon, Temple and Wilton.

Air Bottles Filled: 5 Farmington

Training Central Maine Power, safety operations for emergencies; Hydrant Operations, variety of them to be used.

Chief and others: Maine Fire Chiefs Conference at Sunday River Bethel (Bell, Ross, T.A. Hardy); Town Safety Meeting (Bell, Ross); Dept. Heads Meeting (Bell); COVID Zoom Meeting (Bell); Chief and Town Manager toured the new Fire Training Facility; Farewell gathering for retiring Town Manager Richard Davis (several).

– Report submitted by S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief; 9/1/21