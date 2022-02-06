Farmington Fire Rescue’s monthly report for January

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered 51 calls during the month of January 2022. As usual there were numerous motor vehicle accidents with current weather conditions being partly responsible for them. There were similar calls again for odors, leaks, water problems, building fires and alarms.

During the colder weather one needs to pay close attention to having adequate fuel available; sometimes you might need to call your local supplier to check on fuel deliveries. With current snow/ice conditions, make sure that your driveway and walks are properly shoveled and sanded just in case you need assistance from emergency services. Just a suggestion for property owners, do you know how to shut off your water line(s), turn off your heating furnace or unit, is your emergency call list up to date (electrician, plumber, carpenter, auto mechanic, etc.), and check this with family members too. Having some extra cash on hand might also be helpful in some situations. Are you staying in contact with family members, close friends or your neighbors during the winter months and paying attention to changing weather conditions?

Cold weather affects us in a number of ways; pay attention to each other and don’t forget your pets, they need attention and good shelter too. Just be safe and try to keep warm.

Burn permits can be obtained on line if needed.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Dept. answered the following calls in January 2022;

3 Building Fires: (130 Chesterville Hill Rd., 489 South Strong Rd., 3 Maxwell Rd.)

3 Dispatch/Cancel: (99 Church Hill Rd., 112 Willow Springs Dr, 84 Intervale Rd.)

11 Motor Vehicle Accidents: (Mosher Hill Rd., Farm. Falls Rd., 532 Farm. Falls Rd., Morrison Hill

Rd., 119 Hannaford Dr., 248 Wilton Rd., New Vineyard, Farm. Falls Rd., 2 – Wilton Rd., 615 Wilton Rd.)

6 EMS (Fire Response): (484 Bailey Hill Rd., 544 Lucy Knowles Rd., 3-118 Pine Tree Ln., 129 Seamon Rd.)

2 Chimney Fire (191 Owen Mann Rd., 248 Stanley Rd.)

2 Water Evacuation (537 Fairbanks Rd., 131 Wilton Rd.)

3 Medical Assist-NorthStar: (112 Thompson/Walton Ct. #9, 112 Willow Springs Dr., 119 Pine Tree Ln.)

1 Fuel Burner/Malfunction (231 High St.)

5 Smoke/Odor: (150 Greenwood Ave., 309 Main St., 139 Granite Heights,136 Pine Tree Ln., 232 High St.)

1 Vehicle Fire (654 Farm. Falls Rd.)

1 Trash Fire (564 Wilton Rd.)

3 Gas Leak (766 Town Farm Rd., 600 Wilton Rd., 590 Whittier Rd.)

3 Alarms (221 Fairbanks Rd., 126 Lincoln St., 103 Deerfield Ln.)

2 CO Alarms (231 High St., 142 Pear Tree Ln.)

1 Potential Accident (Weeks Mills Rd.)

1 Extrication (279 Lucy Knowles Rd.)

1 Assist Police (112 Willow Springs Dr.)

1 Hazardous Condition (114 Thompson/Walton Ct.)

1 Team (113 Sawtelle Ln.)

51 Total calls; 6 average turn-out per call; mutual aid assistance to the towns of: Chesterville, Jay, New Vineyard, 2-Strong, Wilton.

Training: Mandatory Training (Bureau of Labor Standards, annually), Cold Water Rescue Techniques with Industry

Air bottles filled: Chesterville 4; Farmington 15; New Sharon 2 = 21 Total

Interim fire chief and others: 2-Selectmen and Budget Committee meetings, Officers Meeting (several)

– Report submitted 2/2/22; S. Clyde Ross, Deputy Chief