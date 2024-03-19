Farmington Mallet School evacuated following protocols

FARMINGTON – Elementary students and staff at the W.G. Mallet School in Farmington were evacuated to the nearby Mt. Blue Middle School Tuesday morning in accordance with the district’s safety protocols. Superintendent Christian Elkington emailed parents and guardians shortly before 11 a.m. to first assure them that students and staff were safe, and to explain that the school had been evacuated.

Elkington reported that some work was being done on the kitchen systems in the Mallet School Tuesday morning, and this led to the smell of gas in the air. The Farmington Fire Department responded to double check for safety; the fire department did not find a gas concern but did find a loss of gas pressure from the tank to the school building, Elkington said. As a result the Mallet School was evacuated following safety protocols.

Mallet School students were fed lunch at the middle school and then sent home by bus.

Mallet School Principal Tracy Williams sent a letter to parents guardians as well, writing, “Today certainly didn’t go as we’d expected. Yet – together we all made it as okay as it could be for our students. I’m proud of our teachers and staff, bus drivers, custodians, kitchen crew, the Community Center staff, the Middle School staff, our students, and YOU, parents – for helping things go as smoothly as possible.”

“Despite the challenges of leaving our building, there were lots of smiles and laughter. Our students were eventually warm and safe and – they got to either ‘picnic’ in the Middle School gym or eat in the MBMS cafeteria. Staff were great in keeping everyone going through the long wait.

“I know many of you were inconvenienced and had to quickly change plans, find coverage, leave work, cancel appointments, and that’s never easy. I just really appreciate that each and every parent/grandparent who arrived or was spoken to on the phone, was kind, understanding and courteous. I/we greatly appreciate that!

“Hopefully there will not be another incident for at least a very long time. Thanks again for the broad teamwork and support of making today end in as good a way as it could. Happy first day of Spring, all!”