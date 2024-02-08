Farmington Police investigate home invasion on Morrison Hill Road

FARMINGTON – On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at approximately 11:18 p.m. Farmington Police were called to a residence on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington for report of a home invasion. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male with minor injuries. The male was evaluated by NorthStar Ambulance and refused transport.

Officers learned that multiple suspects entered the home, assaulted the occupant, and stole unspecified items before fleeing in at least one vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Please contact Farmington Police Department at (207)778-6311 if you have information regarding the incident. More information will be made available as appropriate.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Wilton Police Department assisted in the investigation.