Farmington Police investigate report of person impersonating a police officer

FARMINGTON – On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Farmington Police received a report of a person impersonating a police officer on Route 133 in Farmington, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles reported Thursday afternoon. The caller was not directly involved in the incident and shared the information in the interest of public safety. The alleged victim was, at the time, unwilling to be identified or provide a statement. Farmington Police continued to investigate the information, however, without a named victim or the specific circumstances of the incident, no press release could be made at that time.

In an update Thursday, Charles said that the victim in this case has since identified themselves. It has been determined that the incident did not occur in Farmington; the individual involved was referred to the appropriate police agency for further investigation. Farmington Police will continue to assist if and when requested by the investigating agency. If a complaint is filed with the investigating agency it will be the responsibility of that agency to address media and information requests, Charles said.

No further information is available at this time.