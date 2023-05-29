Farmington Police investigating robbery at gas station

FARMINGTON – Authorities are investigating a Robbery and Theft that occurred overnight at the Irving/Circle K gas station at 309 Main Street Sunday, May 28, Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles reported.

Officers responded to the scene at 11:12 p.m. where a clerk was assaulted, and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the register. The suspect, described as an approximately 6-foot-tall male subject wearing a black face mask, fled on foot. No weapons were used or displayed during the incident. The clerk was not injured and refused medical attention.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist and a Police K9 was deployed.

The incident is being investigated and additional details will be made available as they develop.

Please contact Farmington Police at 207-778-6311 with any information.