Farmington Police investigating theft, burglaries on Front Street

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Police Department is investigating burglary and theft at Front Street businesses, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said in a press release. The morning of Tuesday, August 15, at 8 a.m., the police department received a complaint of burglary and theft at a business located on Front Street. It was determined that forced entry was used to gain access to the business overnight, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. Officers followed up by canvassing other area businesses and checking security, and determined that at least two other Front Street businesses had been burglarized with undisclosed amounts of money stolen from each. A fourth business had minor damage to an exterior door from a failed attempt to gain entry.

Farmington Police is following up on leads and continuing the investigation. More information will be made available when appropriate.