Farmington Walmart put into short lockdown Tuesday afternoon, police report

FARMINGTON – Out of an abundance of caution, the Farmington Walmart on Wilton Road was put into lock down for a short time Tuesday afternoon.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said that at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, the department received a report of an individual experiencing a mental health challenge who was believed to be armed, and who was reportedly located in an RV in the parking lot at the Farmington Walmart.

Officers responded, located the RV, set up a perimeter around the camper, and requested that Walmart go into a lock down while they worked to resolve the situation.

Charles said that officers were able to make contact with the individual, a 58-year-old male from Vermont and take him into protective custody without incident. The individual was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The incident lasted approximately thirty minutes, Charles said.