Farmington woman injured in motorcycle crash on Route 27

FARMINGTON – A 52-year-old woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday morning.

On Friday, July 8 at 9:41 a.m., Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle crash on Route 27 (New Vineyard Road) in Farmington.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said that 52-year-old Melinda Harris of Farmington was operating her 2015 Indian motorcycle north on Route 27 and attempted to pass a vehicle just north of the intersection with the Barker Road.

“Harris lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle and slid on the roadway coming to rest on the southbound shoulder. The motorcycle continued upright along the travel lane before leaving the roadway and striking a tree,” he said.

Harris suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Farmington Officer Christoph Mutschin responded to and investigated the crash. Farmington Fire Department and NorthStar ambulance also responded to the scene.