Farmington’s newest officers graduate Maine Criminal Justice Academy

FARMINGTON – Two new officers graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy last week.

Officers Ethan Bronson and Jonathan Parker graduated in the 42nd Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP) on Friday, Dec. 16. Members of the Farmington Police Department, Farmington Town Manager Christian Waller, and the families of Bronson and Parker attended the graduation ceremony at the academy in Vasselboro.

Prior to attending the academy, Bronson and Parker went through four weeks of field training with Farmington PD. Now that they have graduated, they will go through a few weeks of additional field training with the department as they learn how to combine their new skills and training with the ‘boots on the ground’ experience. Both officers are on the job the week following graduation.

Bronson earned special recognition for his skills with firearms, one of four cadets who were given the Sid Bridges Award for Firearms Proficiency.

The eighteen-week residential program began in August with a total of 70 cadets from across the state. The graduating class consisted of 62 cadets, including nine female cadets, representing 42 law enforcement agencies at the state, county, and local municipal levels.

The graduation ceremony opened with the pipes and drums, and a brief procession commemorating Maine’s fallen law enforcement officers. The graduating class marched together to their seats at the front of the hall where they stood for the singing of the National Anthem and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The MCJA Chaplain, Kevin Brooks, gave both the invocation and benediction before and after the graduation ceremony. Academy Director Richard Desjardins spoke to the graduating class and to the friends, families, and department members joining graduates for the day, followed by a speech from Class President and Maine State Trooper Recruit Brandon McCarthy.

The commencement address was given by Sheriff Dale Lancaster of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and President of the Maine Sheriff’s Association. Lancaster has served at the state, county, and municipal level at different points throughout his nearly fifty-year career in law enforcement.

For the presentation of diplomas and the pinning of the badges, each graduate was given the opportunity to have their loved one pin on their badge. They were then given their ‘blue pin’, denoting them as graduates and certified law enforcement officers.

Following graduation, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, wrote, “These officers will help fill the growing gap in recruitment and retention issues that are plaguing the law enforcement profession in Maine and across the country. Please join us in wishing Maine’s newest law enforcement officers a safe, successful and rewarding career.”

In addition to Farmington’s officers, Officer Maverick Real with nearby Livermore Falls PD graduated from the academy with the 42nd BLETP.

Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles said, “Officer Jonathan Parker and Officer Ethan Bronson have completed one of the most challenging police academies in our country. The program tests simultaneously, their physical, academic, mental, and emotional characteristics. It is important to recognize the sacrifices and added responsibilities on their families and loved ones who supported them through this 18-week, residential program. Both have distinguished themselves, graduating among the top of their class in all aspects of their training. Farmington Police Department is so very proud of their accomplishments and are glad to have them back, protecting and serving the Town of Farmington.”