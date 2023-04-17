Federal grant funding available for home repairs due to flooding in December 2022

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson announced last week that there are federal grants available to help people repair their homes that were damaged by severe storms and flooding in 2022.

December 23 and 24, 2022, heavy storms caused flooding and severe damage in parts of the state. This event was designated as a presidentially declared disaster area due to the significant impact of the storms, and federal funds have been made available for expenses related to home repairs as a result of this storm event.

The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in Franklin, Knox, Oxford, Somerset, Waldo, and York counties in Maine may be eligible for the funding. “When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” Hampson said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration and USDA Rural Development stands ready to help hundreds of people across rural Maine access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities, and their lives.”

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:

· pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a presidentially declared disaster in calendar year 2022

· prepare a site for a manufactured home

· relocate a manufactured home

To be eligible:

· applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county

· homes must be located in an eligible rural area.

· homes must be located in a presidentially declared disaster area for the year 2022

· incident period must be December 23-24, 2022 only

Residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding:

· Franklin

· Knox

· Oxford

· Somerset

· Waldo

· York

For more information, visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs/single-family-housing-rural-disaster-home-repair-grants.