Federal grants available for Rural Maine community facilities impacted by floods in December 2022

WASHINGTON – This week, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson announced the availability of grants to help repair essential community facilities that were damaged by the severe storm and flooding in December 2022. The facilities must be in Franklin, Knox, Oxford, Somerset, Waldo, and York counties delineated in the presidentially declared disaster areas.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to deploy every resource we have available to help rural leaders and residents rebuild their communities,” Rhiannon Hampson said. “The assistance I’m announcing today will help those communities that were so badly damaged by the severe winds, rain, and flooding that devastated parts of Maine in last December’s storm. Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary Vilsack, USDA remains committed to helping America’s rural communities build back better by making local infrastructure – including vital community facilities – more resilient in the face of increasingly severe floods, wildfires, hurricanes, and other risks.”

USDA is making funds available nationwide through the Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grants Program, which received supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Maine’s allocation will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been fully utilized. There is no minimum or maximum grant limit per project.

Eligible entities may apply to receive up to 75% of total project costs to help repair community facilities that were damaged by natural disasters in 2022. Eligible organizations include public bodies, federally recognized Indian Tribes and community-based nonprofits located in towns and cities with a population of 20,000 or fewer. Other population and income requirements may apply.

Example of essential community facilities that may be eligible are health care facilities; municipal buildings, vehicles, and equipment; public safety services; utility services, and local food systems.

Funds may be used to:

– Repair essential community facilities

– Replace damaged equipment or vehicles

– Purchase new equipment to undertake repairs

For more information on how to apply, contact Bob Nadeau, Community Programs Director robert.nadeau@USDA.gov or 207-990-9124.

Editor’s Note: This grant opportunity is related to the storm and flood event in December 2022. Information related to the May 1 and June 29 flood events will be shared when it is available.