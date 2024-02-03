FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams to conduct door-to-door visits in areas affected by December 18 flood

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency would like to inform the community that Federal Emergency Management Agency DSA (Disaster Survivor Assistance) teams will be in Franklin County going door to door of areas that have been affected by the December 18 flood.

If you see folks in the area and they have their FEMA badges, just know they are official. They will be starting in different areas of the county around 9 a.m. until dark. These folks could be in the county for up to 30 days collecting information and assisting affected citizens. Call Franklin County EMA staff at the EMA office 207-778-5892 if you have any questions.

The purpose of the DSA teams are to:

– Provide on-site guidance to survivors about the application process, and an overview of FEMA disaster assistance.

– Review survivors’ applications, providing basic information about application status and other eligible assistance, and collecting new information or documents for case files.

– Engage disaster survivors and local officials in identifying immediate unmet needs for a quick resolution via FEMA and/or its partners including voluntary agencies.

– Support community outreach and partnerships with the local, state, tribal or territorial emergency managers, disability partners, private sector, voluntary agencies and faith- and community-based organizations to foster a culture of strengthened alliances to support the delivery of inclusive, equitable services to survivors.