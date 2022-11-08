Fire at auto repair shop contained quickly, minimal damage reported

JAY – A reported structure fire at an auto repair shop yesterday was contained quickly, resulting in minimal fire damage, according to Jay Fire Chief Mike Booker.

The fire was reported just before noon on Monday, Nov. 7, at Kenney’s Auto Repair on Spring Street in Jay. Behind the automotive repair ship is a single room studio apartment that is occupied part-time, Booker said. The fire started in the stove area in the apartment, but was extinguished quickly. The fire is classified as accidental.

There is smoke damage throughout the apartment and the garage, Booker said, and minimal fire damage to the apartment; some appliances and sheetrock was damaged but the structure is still sound. The fire was contained before it spread to the auto garage itself.

The property is insured.

The owner was transported to the hospital for an evaluation and treatment of smoke inhalation. The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire with the exception of a cat; the cat was checked over by NorthStar and treated with oxygen, and appeared to be fine when Jay Fire left the scene.

Fifteen firefighters responded to the scene from Jay, Livermore, and Wilton fire departments. They were on the scene for just under an hour, Booker said.

“If we didn’t get the fire out as quickly as we did, it could have been a lot worse,” Booker said, noting that an automotive garage has a lot of flammable and combustible materials and substances on the premises.