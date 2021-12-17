Fire at Depot Street mill

KINGFIELD – Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Kingfield Fire responded to a reported structure fire at Kingfield Wood Products on Depot Street. Mutual aid partners from New Portland, New Vineyard, Carrabassett Valley, and Strong responded with tankers and manpower.

Kingfield Wood Products is a wood turning mill.

The fire was located in the sawdust storage area and extended into the boiler room. The aerial ladder on Kingfield Ladder 51 was deployed to allow access to the roof of the storage structure.

Firefighters used foam and hand tools to extinguish the fire.

This is the second fire at the mill in 2021, with the previous one occurring in February. Both fires were in the sawdust storage area.

The scene was cleared at approximately 2:30 p.m.