Fire crews kept busy with two structure fires Sunday afternoon

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – Two dogs were reported safe after a structure fire on West Freeman Road in Freeman Township yesterday afternoon, Strong Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said.

A structure fire was reported at 480 West Freeman Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. Crews from Strong, Phillips, Salem, Kingfield, Farmington, and New Vineyard responded with tankers and manpower. The location of the fire required that crews shuttle water from hydrants on the Strong end of the West Freeman Road, approximately two miles from the scene.

Boyd said that the cause of the fire was believed to be a woodstove. The residence, which Boyd said was not insured, was a complete loss. The American Red Cross was put in contact with the occupant, who was not the homeowner, for assistance with temporary lodging and other needs. Boyd reported that two dogs were safely out of the residence and with the occupant.

Approximately 30 firefighters were on scene in Freeman, along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and NorthStar EMS.

After the fire was controlled, the crew from Farmington was released, later followed by the crew from Kingfield. While Strong, Salem, New Vineyard, and Phillips were still engaged in ‘mop-up’ on the scene in Freeman Township, a structure fire was reported in Rangeley at 3:54 p.m. The initial request was for crews from Rangeley, Eustis, Strong, and Phillips.

Chief Boyd said that he released Phillips to respond to Rangeley, but kept New Vineyard and Strong on scene, with Salem assisting on the hydrants. Strong crews cleared the Freeman Township call around 5:30 p.m. after calling in an excavator to take down the remnants of the building and expose lingering hot spots to allow the fire to be fully extinguished.

In Rangeley, the structure fire was reported in a barn at 12 Taylor Farm Road in Rangeley, Chief Mike Bacon said. The barn was fully involved when Rangeley crews arrived on scene. The barn did not house any animals, and instead had an office space, a tool room, and an open storage area.

Fire crews from Rangeley, Phillips, Eustis, and Wilson’s Mills responded to the scene, along with Rangeley Police and NorthStar EMS. Bacon estimated 25 firefighters on the call. Crews shuttled water approximately two miles to the scene; Bacon said that the cold weather and the water supply were both challenges in fighting the fire.

An outbuilding near the barn was exposed to the fire and the primary residence was located close by. Both buildings sustained minor damage while the barn itself was a complete loss.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene Monday morning, Bacon said. The fire was ruled ‘undetermined’ although they suspect that it started in the part of the barn where several snowmobiles were stored; the snowmobiles had been used recently.

The snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire, along with an antique horse-drawn carriage and a variety of tools. Bacon said that both the barn and the snowmobiles were insured.

Crews cleared the scene in Rangeley around 9 p.m., Bacon said.