Fire in Chesterville caused by overheated power circuit, damages contained

CHESTERVILLE – A fire at a residence on Vienna Road in Chesterville was caused by an overheated power circuit, Chesterville Fire Chief Nick Wills said Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was noticed by a passerby, who reported smoke and flames from an upstairs window at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7. Wills said the homeowners were lucky that someone was driving by at the time, as no one was home.

The fire was isolated to one room, with smoke damage throughout the upstairs and some damage to walls caused by firefighters ensuring that the fire had not extended into other areas of the house. The lower level of the house was not ‘visibly damaged,’ Wills said, and the house will be able to be repaired. The home is insured. There were two cats, a dog, and a rabbit in the home; one of the cats did not survive.

“They are extremely lucky,” Wills said.

Chesterville Fire, New Sharon Fire, Farmington Fire, Wilton Fire, Jay Fire, Temple Fire, and NorthStar EMS responded to the scene. All agencies had cleared by 1:30 p.m.