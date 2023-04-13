Firefighters respond to three reported structure fires in Southern Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Fire departments across Southern Franklin County responded to three fires yesterday, April 12.

In Wilton, around 2 p.m., a call came in for a chimney fire at 256 Temple Road. On arrival, firefighters found it was not a chimney fire, but that the fire was in the walls of the residence.

Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham reported that crews were able to control and extinguish the fire fairly quickly, with minor damage to the residence. The cause of the fire was determined to be a woodstove that had overheated. The house, which was insured, was left in a habitable condition.

Firefighters from Wilton, Farmington, Temple, Chesterville, and Jay responded to the scene on Temple Road. Dunham reported that all units were clear of the scene around 4 p.m.

Around 5:45 p.m. units were called for a structure fire at the trailer park at 929 Main Street in Wilton. Upon arrival, Wilton firefighters determined that a cigarette had been disposed of improperly, and started a small fire outside of the mobile home. The fire had melted the skirting of the mobile home and was spreading underneath the unit. Chief Dunham canceled all mutual aid partners responding to the call and Wilton Fire personnel extinguished the fire quickly. The scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in either incident in Wilton, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office will not be investigating as the cause of each incident has been established.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported at 650 Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington. Crews from Farmington, Temple, Wilton, Chesterville, Jay, New Sharon, and Industry responded to the scene. Due to the location of the incident, water was shuttled from a hydrant near the Wilton Road.

This fire involved the automotive garage at Phillips Motorsports. Farmington Fire Chief Tim Hardy reported that the interior of the garage was gutted and several vehicles located in and around the garage were damaged in the fire. One bystander was evaluated by NorthStar EMS but was not transported.

Hardy said that the State Fire Marshal’s Office has investigated the incident and determined the cause of the fire is ‘accidental.’

Crews cleared the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m.

In addition, Farmington Fire responded to a small brush fire earlier in the day. Local fire officials are urging caution with the current dry, windy weather conditions that contribute to high fire danger warnings.