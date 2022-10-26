Four arrested in Wilton following search warrant, charged with trafficking drugs

WILTON – Four arrests were made Tuesday, Oct. 25, following two months of investigation by Wilton Police and partner agencies.

At approximately 6 p.m. the Wilton Police Department executed a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Wilton, according to a media release from Wilton Police Sergeant Ethan Kyes. Wilton Police was assisted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine State Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Farmington Police Department, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

“As a result of the two-month-long investigation, multiple community complaints of drug trafficking at residence led officers to the Main Street address,” Kyes wrote.

Subsequent to the search warrant, officers seized approximately 21.26 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 11.19 grams of cocaine base, one shotgun, approximately $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds, digital scales with apparent drug residue, and other small amounts of illicit drugs including prescription opiates without appropriate authorization.

Cheyenne Avery, 20, of New York State; Isiah Walker, 35, of South Carolina; Anthony Ellis, 51, of Wilton; and Selena Kumar, 44, of Wilton, were arrested for Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled W Drugs, Class A and Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled W Drugs, Class A.

“The Wilton Police Department appreciates the support of our community, as well as our partner agencies,” Kyes wrote.