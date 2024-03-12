Four in custody following Farmington home invasion

FARMINGTON – Four Livermore Falls men have been charged with multiple felony counts in relation to an alleged home invasion that occurred on the Morrison Hill Road last month.

Jeromy Merchant, 43 of Livermore Falls, has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of kidnapping, all Class A felonies, as well as theft by unauthorized taking, a Class B felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class C felony. He has also been charged with obstructing the report of crime or injury, a misdemeanor. Joshua Soucy, 34 of Livermore Falls, has also been charged with two counts of robbery and counts of kidnapping and theft by unauthorized taking, as well as two misdemeanors: obstructing report of a crime or injury and violating the conditions of his release. Two other Livermore Falls men, Troy Hampton, 31, and Xavior Merchant, 19, have been charged with the same four felony counts: two counts of robbery, kidnapping and theft by unauthorized taking, as well as obstructing report of a crime or injury, a misdemeanor.

All of the charges stem from a Feb. 7 incident in which the men allegedly broke into a Farmington man’s house, disarmed him, held him at gunpoint and then stole a number of firearms and other valuables. Jeromy Merchant was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Farmington Police Department on a warrant, while Soucy was arrested in Livermore Falls on March 1. Hampton was arrested at a residence in the same town by local police last Friday. Xavior Merchant was already in custody, having started a 180-day sentence at Androscoggin County Jail at the beginning of March for an unrelated matter. According to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, Xavior Merchant is the son of Jeromy Merchant.

Per the affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system on Feb. 13, FPD Officer Rex Schweighofer responded to a residence on the Morrison Hill Road on Feb. 7 at approximately 11:18 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery. As police canvassed the area, Schweighofer met with the homeowner, a 52-year-old man, who reportedly appeared injured and had blood around his mouth. Schweighofer interviewed the homeowner and was told that there had been a knock on the door earlier that evening, with two men asking to use the phone, as their car had run out of gas nearby.

While dialing the number given to him by the men, the homeowner reportedly heard a loud banging from his home’s rear entrance. When he turned toward the sound, the homeowner told Schweighofer, the men at the door rushed him. The homeowner had answered the door with a Mossberg shotgun in hand but, per the affidavit, “the males wrestled the shotgun away from him and pressed it to his neck which “choked” him. [The homeowner] remembered being beaten and eventually los[ing] consciousness.”

The homeowner awoke later on his living room floor with his hands tied behind his back. He told police that one of the males had a shotgun pointed at his head and “told him not to look up or he would kill him.” going through the house and taking firearms, his cellphone, and a coin collection. After several items were removed from his house, the homeowner was commanded to count to 100 or that they would know and come kill him. The homeowner told police that he eventually freed himself, located a firearm that had not been taken in the robbery and then went to a neighbor’s house to call the police.

Reportedly taken in the robbery was 16 firearms: nine rifles, three shotguns and four handguns, as well as a collection of gold and silver coins, among other items.

Schweighofer met with Jay and Wilton Police Department investigators on Feb. 12, learning at that time that police suspected Jeromy Merchant had been involved in a shooting incident in Livermore Falls in the early morning hours of Feb. 8. Jeromy Merchant was believed to be the man caught on camera firing six rounds from a handgun into the air on Church Street at approximately 4 a.m. Jay police located shell casings at the scene of the shooting; those casings reportedly matched the caliber and type of ammunition in a .40 Cal Sig Sauer P229 that had been taken in the robbery. Impressions of shoes taken from the Morrison Hill Road residence and Church Street locations “appear[ed] to distinctly match,” according to the affidavit. Police reportedly had further contact with Jeromy Merchant later on Feb. 8, when officers with the Livermore Falls and Wilton police departments interacted with him at approximately 9 a.m. in relation to an “unrelated stolen vehicle incident.” Per the affidavits associated with this case, police spoke with multiple individuals whose information indicated that Jeromy Merchant and Joshua Soucy had been involved in the robbery.

Jeromy Merchant was arrested on Feb. 26 by FPD, after an arrest warrant was issued out of the Franklin County court system. In another affidavit, submitted by Charles in relation to a warrant issued for Soucy, police say that Jeromy Merchant admitted to being involved with the robbery.

Soucy was arrested on March 1, after police with the Farmington, Jay and Livermore Falls departments executed warrants at a residence in Livermore Falls. Per the affidavit associated with his arrest, police recovered property believed to have been taken during the robbery.

According to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, the individuals suspected being directly involved in the robbery on Feb. 7 have been charged. Following those arrests the investigation continues, he said, as police continue to locate stolen items and look into potentially involved parties.

Charles said that the Farmington Police Department relied on its partner law enforcement agencies and an effective sharing of information when conducting large investigations such as the Morrison Hill Road robbery, which Charles called one of the more complex he could recall.

“We can’t do it by ourselves,” Charles said, noting that the case involved multiple suspects, agencies, and sources of information, a number of warrants for search and arrest and a dozen Class A felony charges.

Charles also spoke to the importance of video evidence in this specific case, and the general priority that investigators place in locating private and public camera footage. Witnesses and other involved parties who have video evidence of a crime could preemptively either share or make that otherwise available to law enforcement, Charles noted, which could greatly enhance or speed up an investigation.