Franklin County Commissioners issue safety announcement for April 8 eclipse

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Franklin County Commissioner’s Office has released a public safety announcement for the total eclipse on April 8 for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. The solar eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024 at approximately 3:28 p.m. in the northern part of Franklin County, which will be in the band of totality. The Franklin County Commissioner’s Office would like to remind the public that if property is posted please respect private property owners. Also note that the Byron Road located in Number 6 Township (Tumbledown Mountain Trail Head) in Franklin County is closed for winter maintenance. Vehicular traffic on this road is not permitted. Travel the road at your own risk. Due to the highly anticipated number of visitors, emergency assistance may take a considerable amount of time to aid you. Please be considerate of our first responders during this very busy event.

This Public Service Announcement is brought to you by the Franklin County Commissioner’s Office.