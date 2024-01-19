Franklin County Democrats to caucus February 4

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Democrats from all over Franklin County will meet in their biennial municipal caucuses on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. They will elect state convention delegates, organize their local Democratic parties, and sign candidate petitions for the June primary election.

State convention delegates will meet May 31 and June 1 to elect delegates to the Democratic National Convention, to be held in Chicago in late August.

There will be seven caucus sites in Franklin County. In most of them, multiple towns and plantations will be meeting together.

Caucus locations:

The Carrabassett Valley library (3209 Carrabassett Drive) will host Democrats from Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Kingfield, and Wyman as well as Carrabassett Valley. It will begin at 4 p.m.

The Chesterville Town office (409 Dutch Gap Road) will host Democrats from Chesterville. It will begin at 2 p.m.

Farmington’s Mallett School (116 Middle Street) will host Democrats from Industry and New Sharon as well as Farmington. It will begin at 1 p.m.

Jay’s Spruce Mountain Middle School (23 Community Drive) will host Democrats from Livermore and Livermore Falls as well as Jay. It will begin at 1 p.m.

Rangeley’s Episcopal Church (2614 Main Street) will host Democrats from Dallas Plantation, Rangeley Plantation, and Sandy River Plantation, as well as Rangeley. It will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Strong’s Foster Memorial Hall (14 S. Main Street) will host Democrats from Avon, New Vineyard, and Phillips as well as Strong. It will begin at 1 p.m.

The Wilton Town office (158 Weld Road) will host Democrats from Carthage, Temple, and Weld as well as Wilton. It will begin at 1pm.

Any Democrat living in a Franklin County township may caucus in the town in which they vote.

In case of bad weather, the caucuses will meet a week later.

For more information, please email fcdcmaine@gmail.com.