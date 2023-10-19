Franklin County EMA requesting updated contact information for local officials

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is actively seeking updated contact information for municipal officials, first responders, and members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Municipal officials can include select board members; town managers; public works and water department directors; and school administrators and transportation directors.

Up-to-date contact information is important for communication and information sharing during storm events, grant funding opportunities, training events, and other critical emergency management information that Franklin County EMA distributes throughout the municipalities in Franklin County.

If you have received recent emails and information from Franklin County EMA, then they have current information on file and no updates are needed. If you are not receiving emails or would like to be included, please fill out this Google Form.

For more information on Franklin County EMA, please visit www.franklincountyema.org and www.facebook.com/FranklinCountyEMA1