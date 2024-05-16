Franklin County hosting strategic planning meetings, May 21 & 22, June 24

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Trying to build a stronger, more vibrant County always presents unique challenges. “Here in Franklin County, we have our share of opportunities and in an effort to determine priorities in the near and short-term, we’re undertaking a Strategic Planning process,” county administrative staff said. “Strategic Planning is utilized by many local governments across the nation and is designed to help elected and appointed officials sharpen our collective focus to build a roadmap into the future. Identifying the most compelling priorities in the short- and long-term is essential as we pursue our potential. Areas such as infrastructure, amenities, land use, safety, and economic development, among others and the County’s role in those respective areas will be examined as segments of this process.”

The county will hold public meetings on the following dates:

Farmington Session – Franklin County Superior Courthouse, 140 Main Street, Farmington on May 21, 2024 at 6:30 pm

Kingfield Session – Kingfield Town Office, 38 School Street, Kingfield, Maine on May 22, 2024 at 9:00 am

Rangeley Session – Rangeley Town Office, 15 School Street, Rangeley, Maine on June 24, 2024 at 6:00 pm

The consultant hired, Patrick Ibarra of the Mejorando Group, from Cumberland will be facilitating this meeting. The community is encouraged to attend and share your input to help shape the future of Franklin County. If you are unable to attend, please stay tuned as the county is also determining a date to hold a virtual public meeting wherein residents can participate.