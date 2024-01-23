Franklin County Sheriff Nichols elected as president of Maine Sheriffs Association

AUGUSTA – The Maine Sheriffs Association elected their 2024 – 2026 roster of officers in a unanimous vote. Sheriff Scott Nichols, who began his law enforcement career in 1984, was first elected as Sheriff of Franklin County in 2012.

Maine sheriffs took into consideration Sheriff Nichols’ vast and multi-faceted experiences in making the decision to elect him as president of the MSA. Sheriff Nichols has served in the Army as a paratrooper and continued his service in both the National Guard and Army Reserve.

Sheriff Nichols’ public service continued at the state level as a Maine State Trooper, a detective for the Maine State Police, and cadre at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. During his tenure with the MSP, Sheriff Nichols earned two medals of bravery and one for meritorious service.

In 2008, Sheriff Nichols was selected from a pool of twenty other applicants to become the Chief of Police in Carrabassett Valley. “What an experience it has been to be able to work with a community and tailor the mission of the department to the specific needs of the community it serves,” Nichols said, before vying for his current seat as Franklin County Sheriff.

In addition to his new role as President of the Maine Sheriffs Association, Sheriff Nichols is a current board member of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He also serves as one of two sheriffs on the state’s County Corrections Professional Standards Council.

In addition to Sheriff Nichols, six other officers were selected for the MSA’s board of directors. Sheriff Troy Morton, of Penobscot County, was elected to the 1st Vice-President seat, Sheriff Scott Kane, Hancock County, was elected to serve as 2nd Vice-President. Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett retained his seat as the Association’s treasurer, Sheriff Barry Curtis of Washington County also retained his seat as the Association’s Secretary. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce was elected to the seat of Past President-at-large, and finally, Somerset County Sheriff Dale P. Lancaster will serve as Immediate Past President.

Sheriff Nichols resides in New Sharon, Maine, with his wife of thirty-nine years, Lorna. They share two children and three grandchildren.

The Maine Sheriffs’ Association preserves and strengthens the office of Sheriff through professional and collaborative leadership with integrity and compassion; enabling Maine Sheriffs to best protect the citizens they serve. Maine’s sixteen sheriffs, with over five hundred and sixty-three years of service combined, are unlike other law enforcement professionals as they are elected to serve by the voters of Maine communities. Each sheriff was voted into office to serve their county as the highest-ranking county law enforcement officer. The privilege and responsibility that comes with this role is paramount to all sixteen of us.