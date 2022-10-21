Franklin County Sheriff’s Office awarded federal funds for school safety

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was recently awarded a federal grant in the amount of $347,495 through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services for the School Violence Prevention Program.

The grant was applied for in collaboration with other Franklin County law enforcement agencies and all the school districts in Greater Franklin County.

These funds will be used for coordination with local law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers and school staff to prevent school violence against others and self; including but not limited to infrastructure, lighting, and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and/or any other measure that may provide a significant improvement in security.

“This would not have been possible without the help of our local law enforcement partners, local school districts, and the Healthy Community Coalition,” Sheriff Scott Nichols wrote.

Agencies and school districts involved in the application process include Jay Police, Farmington Police, Wilton Police, Rangeley Police, Carrabassett Valley Police, RSU 73, RSU 9, MSAD 58, the Rangeley School, and the Stratton School.