Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigating dog attack in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported dog attack that occurred at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville on Saturday, February 18.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, the local animal control officer Dexter Bridges was notified of the incident around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday, February 21, the Sheriff’s Office received the case and began an investigation, which is being conducted by Lt. David St. Laurent.

Investigation has shown that the homeowner was dog sitting for a relative who owns the dog. The homeowner’s daughter had a friend over for a play date when the dog attacked the friend, a six-year-old child. At this time the dog is quarantined at a residence in Jay, with another relative of the dog’s owner.

Nichols reported that FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation and that they have limited firsthand information into the condition of the victim at this time.

Friends of the family have created a GoFundMe page to support the family of the injured child. According to the GoFundMe page, the six-year-old child was seriously injured in the attack and transported to Boston for emergency treatment.