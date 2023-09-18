Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Report: September 2 – 15, 2023

Report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the weeks of September 2 through September 15, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

09/02/2023 0010hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a property line dispute complaint on Rabbit Hollow Road in Lang Twp. One neighbor allegedly hired someone to cut down trees. The complainant alleged the trees were on their property. Civil issue.

09/02/2023 0610hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an injured deer standing beside the road on the Rangely Road in Avon.

09/02/2023 0754hrs, Deputy Gray received a vandalism complaint to a car at Shadagee Senior Housing in Phillips.

09/02/2023 0800hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from a camp on Robbins Nest Lane in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

09/02/2023 1001hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong. No charges were filed, however one of the parties made suicidal statements and was transported to the hospital.

09/02/2023 1031hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a camp on Egypt Pond Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

09/02/2023 1118hrs, Deputy Couture received a missing persons complaint from the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Mary Elin Rollins (30) of New Sharon was last seen on August 30 by family members and has not been seen since. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was also notified, and a nationwide missing person notification was sent as well as a media release.

09/02/2023 1125hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on True Hill Road in Strong. This was a false alarm.

09/02/2023 1159hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a residence on the Weld Road in Washington twp. This was an accidental dial.

09/02/2023 1528hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Orris Lamb Road in Dallas Plt. The person was located and found to be okay.

09/02/2023 1544hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a trespass complaint on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

09/02/2023 1440hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from unknown location in Rangeley. Although Dispatch was able to speak with the caller who said he was okay, he hung up on them, so a location was not found.

09/02/2023 1648hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Iisalo Road in Temple. No charges were filed, parties were separated.

09/02/2023 1822hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Eustis. Joshua Patnaude (28) of Saco was driving a 2010 Subaru Outback when the collision occurred.

09/02/2023 1822hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of ATV’s being ridden on Main Street in Eustis. He found the individuals later and discussed their activities.

09/02/2023 2244hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check on North Main Street in Strong. The person was located and given a disorderly conduct warning.

09/03/2023 0146hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residential alarm on the Smith Road in Chesterville. The residence appeared to be secure with nobody home.

09/03/2023 0351hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. This was a false alarm.

09/03/2023 0446hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Stacy Kennedy (39) of Phillips was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan northbound when she ran off the road into a ditch. No injuries were reported, Farmington Towing responded to the scene.

09/03/2023 1119hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an allegation of vehicle theft from a residence on the Temple Road in Temple. Investigation revealed that the complainant may be suffering from signs of dementia.

09/03/2023 1231hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the Poland Springs plant regarding a parking lot accident involving tractor trailer drivers.

09/03/2023 1342hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a two-vehicle accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. David Wallace (53) of Paxton Mass was driving a 2023 Polaris ATV northbound with a group of other ATVs. Dione Skidgell (51) of Jay was driving a 2012 Dodge pickup following the group. As Skidgell attempted to pass the group, the Wallace ATV turned left in front of the passing Dodge. Both vehicles stopped due to almost colliding. The Wallace ATV then backed up and struck the rear driver’s side of the Dodge pickup. No injuries were reported.

09/03/2023 1502hrs, Sgt. Bean received a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Keith Doyon (46) of New Sharon was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

09/03/2023 1610hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a crash detection alarm on Reeds Mills Road in Phillips. This appeared to be a false alarm, nothing was located.

09/03/2023 1900hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a threatening complaint between juveniles at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

09/04/2023 1000hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious people on the Pope Road in Chesterville. As result of the investigation Ashley Blake (36) of Rumford was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

09/04/2023 1019hrs, Deputy Morgan received a late report of a car vs. deer accident which was reported to have occurred on the Salem Road in Phillips. The driver Jennifer Jordan (47) of Greenfield Mass did not stop to report the accident when it had occurred six hours earlier. The driver was informed that the accident must be reported as soon as possible. No report was taken.

09/04/2023 1025hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Micah McGillicuddy (35) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violene Assault with Priors and transported to jail.

09/04/2023 1430hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

09/04/2023 1927hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a late report of a two-vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Samantha Mallett (34) of Farmington was parked off the westbound side of the road in a 2016 Chevy Tahoe when her vehicle was side swiped by a westbound 2001 Ford Van/RV being driven by Peter Coulon (68) of Lynn Mass. No injuries were reported. Minor damage to both vehicles.

09/05/2023 0507hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a phone harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. The suspect was served a harassment warning.

09/05/2023 0808hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a theft of cash complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

09/05/2023 1043hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at Anni’s Market in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial. 09/05/2023 1323hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a late report of trespassing at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

09/05/2023 1507hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an unknown person had run over the complainant’s egg stand on Sweets Pond Lane in Strong.

09/05/2023 1516hrs, Deputy Morgan received a fraud complaint from a real estate office in Kingfield. 09/05/2023 1529hrs, Deputy Elmes received a speeding vehicle complaint on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

09/05/2023 1543hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Somerset SO by making an emergency notification at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township.

09/05/2023 1741hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Tranquility Lane in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

09/05/2023 1924hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

09/05/2023 1948hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a parking lot accident at the jail where a visitor ran into a fire hydrant.

09/05/2023 1952hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Boat Launch on Park Street in Rangeley regarding a large group of intoxicated people.

09/05/2023 2032hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a suspicious male near the town office in Strong. The male was gone upon arrival.

09/05/2023 2121hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a loud truck on the Intervale Road in New Sharon.

09/06/2023 0040hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a complaint of a man dumpster diving by the Dollar Store in Kingfield.

09/06/2023 0051hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a man exposing himself in a public place on Main Street in Eustis.

09/06/2023 0609hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a criminal mischief complaint on the Coffin Road in Industry. There was no evidence of a crime.

09/06/2023 0622hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. MaryJane Thorndike (53) of Avon struck the deer with her vehicle, however no damage was done, thus no report was needed.

09/06/2023 0800hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on the Lane Road in New Sharon. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

09/06/2023 1017hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

09/06/2023 1251hrs, Deputy Couture investigated the theft of a Catalytic Converter from a vehicle at Pitcher Perfect Tires in New Sharon.

09/06/2023 1410hrs, Det. Richards charged a juvenile with theft from a residence in Strong after completing an investigation that was started in August.

09/06/2023 1452hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a complaint of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus on route 27 in New Sharon.

09/06/2023 1525hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at the White Elephant in Strong.

09/06/2023 1552hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. George Buck (71) of Rangeley was driving a 2003 Chevy Tahoe when the vehicle caught fire. Rangeley Fire Dept. responded to the scene. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

09/06/2023 1841hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a theft complaint from the Dollar Store in New Sharon where a man left without paying for merchandise.

09/06/2023 2332hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Selina Cummings (21) of Oquossoc was driving a 2009 Subaru eastbound when she crossed the centerline and ran into a ditch rolling the car over. The driver was transported by Northstar to FMH due to an injury, Koob’s garage removed the vehicle. Rangeley Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

09/07/2023 0806hrs, Det. Richards investigated a trafficking case at the jail. Deputy Couture assisted with his K-9 Rahka. 09/07/2023 0844hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a residential alarm on the Temple Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

09/07/2023 1056hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on Pressure Ridge Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

09/07/2023 1057hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a trespassing complaint on Schoolhouse Road in Freeman Twp.

09/07/2023 1121hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Riverside Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

09/07/2023 1343hrs, Sgt. Sholan trespassed two former employees of the Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon from the store.

09/07/2023 1629hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a male slumped over on his motorcycle on the Cohoon Road in Chesterville. After making contact Sholan arrested Seth Watson (39) of Minot on a Warrant and for Unlawful Possession of Schedule drugs.

09/07/2023 2054hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro arrested Jesse Robbins (35) of Kingfield on a Warrant while he was a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

09/08/2023 0833hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at New England Wire products on Depot St. in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

09/08/2023 1159hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

09/08/2023 1250hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka were requested to the jail to conduct a drug search. 09/08/2023 1340hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of online fraud at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

09/08/2023 1442hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check on an elderly man on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. Gray located the man and assisted him back to his residence.

09/08/2023 1532hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Justin Thibodeau (43) of Chesterville was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

09/08/2023 1545hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. There was not enough evidence to bring charges.

09/08/2023 1725hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips regarding an alleged suicidal teen.

09/08/2023 2318hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a vehicle theft from a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue, the vehicle was eventually returned.

09/08/2023 2321hrs, Sgt. Bean and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp. No charges were filed, verbal only.

09/09/2023 0855hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an elderly man on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

09/09/2023 0953hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. The source was not located, this is an ongoing issue in this area.

09/09/2023 1045hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Hellgrens Way in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

09/09/2023 1111hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

09/09/2023 1120hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a drug overdose complaint at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. The person survived the event and was transported to a hospital in Oxford County.

09/09/2023 1145hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

09/09/2023 1230hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a hay bail falling off from the trailer of a pickup truck onto a car on route 27 in New Vineyard. Andrew Sanville (31) of Starks was driving a 2004 GMC hauling a trailer full of haynorthbound. Cassius Clark (41) of Farmington was driving a 2014 Mercedes and following the hay hauler. As he attempted to pass the hay truck and a bail fell off onto the Mercedes causing damage to the front passenger corner. No injuries were reported.

09/09/2023 1816hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Somerset SO trying to locate a male that was driving a silver Subaru on the West Mills Road in Industry.

09/09/2023 1847hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. No charges were filed.

09/10/2023 0126hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. Upon arrival he interviewed several people at the scene. All denied calling in the complaint.

09/10/2023 0254hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to car vs. deer accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. Ceilya Cooley (26) of Farmington was driving a 2016 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

09/10/2023 0919hrs, Deputy Couture responded to the Rangeley Road in Phillips regarding a suspicious male. The male was not located.

09/10/2023 1043hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Sholan responded to a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. As a result, Samantha Atwood (32) of Strong was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

09/10/2023 1651hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft of trees complaint on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

09/10/2023 2004hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on George Thomas Road in New Sharon. This vehicle was disabled and waiting for a tow.

09/11/2023 0100hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt.

09/11/2023 0712hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. school bus accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Pamela Hinkley (53) of Kingfield was driving a 2011 International School bus containing 16 kids and stopped in traffic to pick up other children when it was struck from the rear by a 2013 Volkswagen Passat being driven by Jacob Doyon (26) of Norridgewock wedging the VW under the rear of the bus.

09/11/2023 1248hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car fire at a residence on the River Road in Avon. The Fire Marshalls Office was notified.

09/11/2023 1455hrs, Sgt. Sholan arrested Martin Farrington (48) of Jay on a Warrant after he had turned himself in at the jail.

09/11/2013 1553hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the Hennessey Road in Industry. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

09/11/2023 1913hrs, Lt. Rackliffe confronted two males who appeared to be trying to gain access into an abandoned house on Church Street in Weld. Rackliffe, who was off duty at the time, identified them and had them move on.

09/11/2023 2128hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of harassment at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

09/12/2023 0314hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Brian Ellis (57) of Kennebunkport was driving a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer truck southbound when the collision occurred.

09/12/2023 0754hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint on the Huff Road in Avon.

09/12/2023 0819hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a dispute over marital property at a residence on the Intervale Road in New Sharon.

09/12/2023 0920hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an online harassment complaint on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

09/12/2023 1449hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a missing persons complaint from a residence on the Horn Road in Kingfield. The man had been missing since September 8th. A search of the area did not locate the person. The investigation continues.

09/12/2023 1551hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a burglary of a camper located on Day Mountain Road in Temple. Several items were listed as missing.

09/12/2023 1554hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong.

09/12/2023 1641hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a juvenile with a firearm on Skyland Drive in Dallas Plt.

09/12/2023 1751hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a VIN verification at a residence on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage.

09/12/2023 1834hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a medical emergency on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

09/12/2023 2142hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on route 27 in New Vineyard.

09/12/2023 2314hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

09/12/2023 2226hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a speeding vehicle with NY tags on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

09/13/2023 0925hrs, Det. Richards charged Selena Kumar (45) of Wilton with Trafficking in Prison Contraband & Violating Condition of Release.

09/13/2023 0939hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request for a K-9 at a traffic stop on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

09/13/2023 1027hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Loon Lake Road in Dallas Plt.

09/13/2023 1516hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Soule Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

09/13/2023 1520hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residence on the Horn Road in Kingfield regarding the missing person report that had been received on 09/12. The missing person was located in the woods and had died by unnatural causes. The evidence at the scene did not indicate any suspicious activity. The State Police Major Crimes unit was notified of the incident as well as the Medical Examiner’s office. Wiles funeral home was called to the scene.

09/14/2023 0300hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a business alarm at Annies Market on Main Street in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

09/14/2023 0853hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to a request for a K-9 at the jail to conduct a search.

09/14/2023 0914hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call near Douin’s Market in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

09/14/2023 0940hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. The person was located and found to be okay.

09/14/2023 1116hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Kingfield Elementary School.

09/14/2023 1124hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of trucks on the Edelheid Road n Sandy River Plt.

09/14/2023 1240hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint to remove a person from a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

09/14/2023 1500hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

09/14/2023 1516hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Soule Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

09/14/2023 1939hrs, Det. Richards investigated the theft of a cell phone from a business on Main Street in Eustis.

09/14/2023 2133hrs, Det. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Carry Road in Rangeley. No charges were filed.

09/14/2023 2214hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips to assist Northstar with a combative patient.

09/15/2023 0136hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Marquis drive in Chesterville. All was secure at the scene.

09/15/2023 0510hrs, Deputy Morgan received what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

09/15/2023 0704hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a structure fire at a camper located off the Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon.

09/15/2023 0848hrs, Chief Lowell and Deputy Gray participated in the Coffee with a Cop program at the Looney Bin in Rangeley.

09/15/2023 0858hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a school visit at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

09/15/2023 1218hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of people shooting firearms near a residence on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt.

09/15/2023 1237hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp. 09/15/2023 1458hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint on route 2 in Carthage.

09/15/2023 1534hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call from a residence on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

09/15/2023 1715hrs, Deputy Elmes received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on Wilson’s Mills Road in Rangeley. The man who called in the complaint refused to provide information. No report was taken.

09/15/2023 1601hrs, Sgt. Bean received a sex crimes complaint in Salem Twp. The case was turned over to investigators.

09/15/2023 2114hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Mary Duncan (48) of New Sharon was charged with Trespassing.

09/15/2023 2203hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked outside the Dollar General Store in New Sharon. The person in the car was identified and told to move on.

Deputies also conducted 14 elder checks, 34 building checks and responded to 20 false 911 calls.

Editor’s Note: This edition of the FCSO report spans two weeks, per the sheriff’s office. Reports are expected to continue on a weekly basis.