Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: 10 accidental dials

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 26-March 4, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

02/26/2022 0716hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Bradford Geter (25) of Graniteville, S.C., was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado when it lost control and ran off the road. No damage was done; Dutch Gap Garage pulled the vehicle out of the ditch.

02/26/2022 1105hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Pamela Soule-Jones (59) of Norridgewock was driving a 2008 Chevy 1500 east bound when it

lost control, ran off the road and rolled the vehicle over. New Sharon Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

02/26/2022 1318hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

02/26/2022 1403hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call in Davis Twp. This appeared to be snowmobilers and an accidental dial.

02/26/2022 1631hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road. The suspect vehicle was stopped on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop, Dustin Upham (25) of Warren, was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

02/26/2022 1644hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

02/26/2022 1932hrs, Deputy Couture received a noise complaint at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

02/26/2022 2018hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

02/26/2022 2115hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Leslie Everett (44) of New Sharon was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado when the collision occurred. DEW was called to the scene.

02/27/2022 1011hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Officer Rosie with a disturbance call at the Farmington Motel in Farmington. As a result of the investigation Matthew Lancaster (30) of Farmington was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail. While at the scene, Officer Rosie’s parked 2020 Ford cruiser was backed into by a 2010 Chevy Cobalt being driven by Savannah Oakes (35) of Wilton. No injuries were reported. Deputy Frost covered the accident for Farmington.

02/27/2022 1359hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a car vs. snowmobile accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Heidi Donovan (45) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2021 Mazda westbound when a 2011 Polaris snowmobile being operated by Gail Wolff (59) of Milton, Vermont, crossed the road in front the westbound Mazda without yielding. The car struck the snowmobile broadside. Wolff was transported to FMH by Northstar for non-life threatening injuries. Rangeley fire, game wardens and a Border Patrol unit also assisted at the scene.

02/27/2022 1607hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

02/27/2022 1628hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

02/27/2022 1630hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

02/27/2022 1832hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on the Salem Road n Freeman Twp. This was a false alarm.

02/27/2022 2134hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong where it was reported that a male there was violent and out of control. As a result Joseph Roy (32) of Farmington was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment.

02/28/2022 0553hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. Gunnar Josselyn (30) of Farmington was driving a 2006 Honda Civic when the collision occurred.

02/28/2022 0925hrs, Deputy Gray received a gas drive-off complaint at Mainely Provisions in Kingfield. The alleged offender was located and returned to the store to pay for the fuel.

02/28/2022 1029hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a person being taken advantage of where a person in Avon met a person on an online dating site, established a relationship over a period of months and eventually mailed that person thousands of dollars. Unfortunately no crime has been committed and is a civil issue only.

02/28/2022 1214hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Wilton police with a domestic disturbance on Depot Street in Wilton.

02/28/2022 1250hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the King and Bartlett Road in Jim Pond Twp. where it was reported that a snowmobiler collapsed while riding his machine and died of natural causes while riding with a group of friends. Eustis Fire responded to the scene and administered CPR but were not successful in their attempt to revive the man.

02/28/2022 1410hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Stewart Road in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

02/28/2022 1631hrs, Deputy Couture conducted an escort from Weld to the Franklin County Line.

02/28/2022 1813hrs, Deputy Elmes received an alarm on the Rumford road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

02/28/2022 2154hrs, Deputy Couture received a noise complaint at an apartment complex on South Main Street in Strong.

03/01/2022 0523hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to the jail regarding a male who was loitering in the jail parking lot.

03/01/2022 0717hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check on a person who was in crises at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

03/01/2022 1702hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang twp. Edwin Woodward (57) of Rangeley was driving a 2012 Kia when it lost control and ran off the road rolling the vehicle ver. No injuries were reported, Rangeley Fire responded to the scene.

03/01/2022 0932hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check on a person at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The person was located and found to be ok.

03/01/2022 1749hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. David Pulk (38) of Carthage was driving a 2018 Toyota when the collision occurred.

03/01/2022 1955hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. After speaking with the family member by phone the family member rescinded her request.

03/01/2022 2100hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a Poland Spring truck that was stuck on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/01/2022 2248hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at an apartment complex on School Street in Eustis. The source of this call was not located.

03/02/2022 0118hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a truck stuck on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

03/02/2022 1011hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of a parking lot accident at Kingfield Elementary in Kingfield. Peter Seavey (65) Strong was backing a 2019 Dodge pickup owned by MSAD 58 when it struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander which was parked in the parking lot and owned by Selina Green (40) of Kingfield causing minor damage.

03/02/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon where a man wanted harassment papers served against his mother.

03/02/2022 1443hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person living on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield who had not been home to receive Meals on Wheels. Morgan found out that the person had recently moved to a nursing home.

03/02/2022 1651hrs, Deputy Elmes received a theft complaint at a residence on Ross Ave in Phillips. It was alleged juveniles stole the caller’s cell phone. Case is still under investigation.

03/02/2022 1944hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. This was an accidental dial.

03/03/2022 0518hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

03/04/2022 0854hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

03/04/2022 0750hrs, Deputy Cusson received a welfare check request at a residence on Forest Hill Road in Temple. The person to be checked on was located and found to be ok.

03/04/2022 1127hrs, Detective Davol assisted DHHS with an investigation at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

03/04/2022 1328hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a parking lot accident at Poland Spring where one truck backed into another parked truck. No injuries were reported.

03/04/2022 1350hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a runaway teen from a residence in Freeman Twp.

03/04/2022 1427hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a minor accident involving two cars on School Lane near the town office in New Sharon.

03/04/2022 1530hrs, Deputy Frost responded back to a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. regarding a disturbance there. The juvenile there was transported to FMH for evaluation.

03/04/2022 1715hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

03/04/2022 1717hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of a domestic disturbance that occurred on the River Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Philip Mazzarese (35) of Strong was arrested on three counts of domestic violence assault (class D) and domestic violence criminal mischief (class D) and transported to jail.

03/04/2022 2022hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

Deputies conducted 16 building checks, one building was found to be not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.