Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: 10 false 911 calls

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 17 – 23, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

09/17/2022 0616hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Dustin Weaver (26) of New Vineyard was driving a 2010 pickup when the collision occurred.

09/17/2022 0710hrs, Sgt. Close received a late report of a car vs. coyote accident.

09/17/2022 0714hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. This was an accidental dial.

09/17/2022 0902hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

09/17/2022 1116hrs, Sgt. Close responded to the Day Mountain Regional School in Strong regarding a threatening complaint.

09/17/2022 1139hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Berry Drive in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial while the caller was riding an ATV.

09/17/2022 1411hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check on a person staying at a local motel in Stratton. The person was located and found to be ok.

09/17/2022 1433hrs, Sgt. Close received a noise complaint received a loud noise complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

09/17/2022 1509hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Russell Street in Phillips. No charges were filed.

09/17/2022 1844hrs, Deputy Cusson received a trespassing complaint on the Lyle Road in Dallas Plt.

09/17/2022 1857hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a vehicle fire on High Street in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Chad Hutchinson (36) of New Vineyard was arrested on a operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

09/17/2022 1936hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Beanies Beach Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

09/18/2022 0049hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residence on Dyer Brown Road in New Sharon where it was reported that an unknown male was looking into the windows of a residence there. The male was not located.

09/18/2022 0558hrs, Deputy Couture received a residential alarm on York Hill Road in New Sharon. This was a false alarm.

09/18/2022 0656hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a business alarm at the Dollar Store in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

09/18/2022 0826hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at a residence on Butterfield Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Ronald Head (54) of Industry was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest and transported to jail.

09/18/2022 0932hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

09/18/2022 1038hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

09/18/2022 1336hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon.

09/18/2022 1429hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Investigation revealed that this turned out to be a drug overdose; not suspicious circumstances.

09/18/2022 1838hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Judith Tracy (58) of New Sharon was driving a 2016 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

09/18/2022 1935hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check on a person at a residence on Vienna Road in New Sharon. The person was located and found to be ok.

09/19/2022 0904hrs, Deputy Morgan received a landlord/tenant complaint; investigation revealed the location of the complaint was in Jay. The complainant was advised that this was a civil issue and that they would have to serve an eviction notice.

09/19/2022 1208hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan responded to a late report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the actual incident occurred in Strong. After some initial confusion regarding the actual location of the offending party, he was eventually located in Strong. Brayden Tyler (22) of Farmington was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a condition of release and transported to jail.

09/20/2022 0633hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on the East Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

09/20/2022 0653hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. Kayla Hill (32) of New Sharon was driving a 2013 Honda Pilot when the collision occurred.

09/20/2022 1005hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of theft at a residence on Gordon Hill Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a civil issue, no crime.

09/20/2022 1052hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. Martin Capewell (41) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

09/20/2022 1130hrs, Chief Lowell received a complaint of online fraud from a residence on the Prince Road in New Sharon.

09/20/2022 1210hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a stolen dealer plate from a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

09/20/2022 1253hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Gray responded to Main Street in Kingfield regarding a report of a suspicious male who had just been dropped off by Dollar General. According to the person who dropped off the male who was also the complainant, it was reported that the man who was dropped off was in some sort of emotional distress and armed with a handgun. It was determined that the suspicious male also had a warrant for his arrest out of Augusta. After finding the male, Deputy Morgan attempted to take him into custody, however when he tried to place the male in handcuffs, the male resisted arrest. Deputy Gray also tried to assist Morgan to help place the man in custody but was having a difficult time until Chief Lowell arrived on the scene and engaged his Taser stopping the fight. The handgun was secured and Lucas Burnham (37) of Rome was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and on the warrant.

09/20/2022 1534hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on High Ground Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

09/20/2022 1537hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation, a trespass notice was issued to a person who had kicked the door of the complainant.

09/20/2022 1453hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a complaint of passing a stopped school bus at the parking lot of Day Mountain Regional School in Strong.

09/20/2022 1646hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint from a residence on True Hill Road in Strong where the complainant stated that someone was shooting poisonous gas into their residence.

09/20/2022 1819hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Flag Star Drive in Strong.

09/20/2022 1853hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Moose Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

09/20/2022 1956hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard.

09/21/2022 0136hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a truck driver with a disabled tractor trailer on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

09/21/2022 0742hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a gas drive-off at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

09/21/2022 0919hrs, Deputy Gray received a harassment complaint via text message at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

09/21/2022 1012hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of dogs running at large on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

09/21/2022 1207hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a warrant arrest at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Darcy Smith (43) of Strong was arrested on the warrant at her residence without incident and transported to jail.

09/21/2022 1226hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Cedar Lane in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

09/21/2022 1333hrs, Deputy Morgan received a theft complaint at the Kingfield Historical Society in Kingfield.

09/21/2022 1629hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment via phone complaint at a residence on Birch Road in Strong.

09/21/2022 1644hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a vehicle being driven aggressively on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

09/21/2022 1701hrs, Deputy Sholan served a protection from abuse order at a residence on River Street in Strong.

09/21/2022 2111hrs, Deputy Sholan and Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a very intoxicated male on the Industry Road in Industry. Apparently, the individual was kicked out of a vehicle and left there because of his state of intoxication.

09/22/2022 0403hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Maxwell Road in Weld. Investigation revealed that the person passed of natural causes; no suspicious circumstances.

09/22/2022 0505hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a vehicle on the side of the road on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard.

09/22/2022 0721hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of vandalism to a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

09/22/2022 1809hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of a suspicious person on Elizabeth Street in Strong.

09/22/2022 1815hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Susan Hogan (47) of Wilton was driving a 2021 Kia when the collision occurred.

09/22/2022 1839hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley.

09/22/2022 2020hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Northstar at a medical emergency on the Lovejoy Road in Salem Twp.

09/23/2022 1109hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check on an individual who lives on Storer Hill Road in Carthage. He was not located.

09/23/2022 1153hrs, Chief Lowell responded to the county commissioners office in Farmington regarding a report of a disturbance there.

09/23/2022 1332hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Alexander Hernandez (35) of Brooklyn, N.Y., was driving a 2021 Freightliner tractor and trailer when it took a corner too sharply at the intersection of the Anson Valley Road and got caught up in the guardrail.

09/23/2022 1344hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a trespassing complaint at Kingfield Historical Society.

09/23/2022 1610hrs, Deputy Sholan arrested Randall McEwen (25) of Livermore Falls on four separate warrants while he was still incarcerated at the jail.

09/23/2022 1903hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of aggressive drivers on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

09/23/2022 1948hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

09/23/2022 2109hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a medical emergence at an apartment on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

09/23/2022 2149hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Farmington Officer Rosie with a report of a male making threats to himself and others on Main Street in Farmington.

Deputies also conducted six elder checks, one building check and responded to 10 false 911 calls.