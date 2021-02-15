Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 6 – 12, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty)

02/06/2021 0207hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This turned out to be verbal only, all parties involved were intoxicated and giving disorderly conduct warnings.

02/06/2021 0915hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/06/2021 1240hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a slide-off on they Rangeley Road in Phillips. Casey Pelletier (23) of Amesbury, Mass., was driving a 2003 Chevy when it went off the road.

02/06/2021 1439hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a camp on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/06/2021 1524hrs, Deputy McCormick received a motor vehicle complaint on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon where it was reported that a maroon Buick sedan was tailgating the complainant.

02/06/2021 1616hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/06/2021 1629hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist whose pickup was stuck on the Gold Brook Road on Kibby Mountain.

02/06/2021 1912hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Gina Lindley (19) of Avon. Conn., was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 when she struck the deer.

02/05/2021 1532hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a stranded motorist on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

02/07/2021 1554hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an erratic driver driving south on Route 27 from Kingfield.

02/07/2021 1639hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Barry Couture (60) of Fayette was driving a 2017 Ford pickup west bound. William Hatch (69) of Wilton was driving a 2001 Chevy Impala eastbound. As both vehicles approached each other, the Couture vehicle reportedly crossed the center line into the path of the Hatch vehicle. Hatch was forced off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

02/07/2021 1905hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call (out of control teenager) at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The teen was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

02/07/2021 2113hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp. The source of the call was not located.

02/08/2021 0621hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Currie Street in Coplin Plt.

02/08/2021 0802hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call on the Pillsbury Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

02/08/2021 0955hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a stranded motorist on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp.

02/08/2021 1004hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of harassment at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

02/08/2021 1126hrs, Deputy Richards assisted Lewiston police with a hit and run incident where the suspect vehicle was allegedly at a location in Chesterville.

02/08/2021 1315hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

02/08/2021 1601hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a customer and a car dealer in New Sharon.

02/08/2021 2028hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a car horn going off continuously at a residence on Dean Mountain Road in Temple which was disturbing to neighbors.

02/08/2021 2046hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a stranded motorist on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

02/08/2021 2055hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be yet another faulty line issue with this residence.

02/09/2021 0828hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on School Street in Kingfield.

02/09/2021 1020hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This was a false alarm.

02/09/2021 1036hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This is an ongoing issue with the line there.

02/09/2021 1234hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a trespassing complaint on Earth Way in Carthage.

02/09/2021 1239hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an abandoned car on the River Road in Avon.

02/09/2021 1636hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the River Road in Avon.

02/09/2021 1914hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

02/09/2021 2038hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was another line issue at this residence.

02/10/2021 0743hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car off the road on West Mills Road in Industry. Holly Damren (44) of Starks was driving a 2011 Ford explorer when she lost control and went off the road.

02/10/2021 1109hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road by Edmunds’ Market in Phillips.

02/10/2021 1159hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between neighbors on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. One neighbor was accused of pushing snow onto another neighbor’s property.

02/10/2021 1356hrs, Deputy Couture served a PFA on a suspect at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

02/10/2021 1801hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of suspicious activity on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

02/11/2021 0653hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

02/11/2021 1309hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville.

02/11/2021 2350hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Heather Emery (33) of Farmington was driving a 2014 Toyota when she went off the road.

02/12/2021 0903hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell assisted a stranded tractor trailer on Hill Street in Farmington.

02/12/2012 1044hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a fraud complaint on Dyer Brown Road in New Sharon.

02/12/2021 1158hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of suspicious activity on the Pope Road in Chesterville.

02/12/2021 1224hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. No charges were filed, verbal only.

02/12/2021 1721hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of suspicious activity on the Rangeley Road in Eustis.

02/12/2021 1808hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a hit and run accident which occurred at the intersection of Route 27 and Ira Mountain road. Justin Taylor (31) of New Portland was driving a 2015 Dodge pickup hauling a snowmobile trailer and attempting to turn onto the Ira Mountain road when he struck a 2011 Subaru which was stopped at the intersection of Ira Mountain Road and Route 27 waiting to turn onto 27 and being driven by Zachary Skolfield (30) of Carrabassett Valley. The Taylor vehicle continued on southbound without making proper notifications. As a result of the investigation, Justin Taylor (31) of New Portland was arrested on charges of failing to notify of an accident by quickest means and operating under the influence (with one prior).

02/12/2021 1938hrs, Deputy Couture responded to what turned out to be a civil issue regarding personal property at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

Deputies conducted 40 building checks and all were secure. Seven elder checks were conducted.