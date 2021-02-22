Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 13 – 19, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

02/13/2021 1209hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a landlord and tenant on Main Street in Kingfield. At issue is the possession of dogs in the apartment.

02/13/2021 1250hrs, Deputy Couture investigated yet another civil issue between the same landlord and tenant this time regarding a vehicle.

02/13/2021 1434hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/13/2021 1552hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Stacy House (51) of Farmington was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

02/13/2021 1553hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of an unattended death at an apartment in Eustis. The death was determined to be non-suspicious.

02/14/2021 0903hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. this turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/14/2021 1743hrs, Deputy Richards received a 911 call on White Birch Way in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/14/2021 1818hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of suspicious activity in Letter E Township near Smalls Falls. This turned out to be camper walking supplies into their camp.

02/14/2021 2102hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Town Farm Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Reginald Haines Jr. (51) of Farmington was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

02/15/2021 0757hrs, Deputy Couture came upon a two-car accident on Main Street in Farmington. Brandon Winter (18) of Industry was stopped in traffic in a 2008 Subaru waiting for pedestrian foot traffic to cross near the Dunkin Donuts cross walk in Farmington when a 2011 Nissan backed into his stopped vehicle which was being operated by Diane Bates (64) of Farmington.

02/15/2021 0959hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a parking lot accident at Edmunds’ Market in Phillips where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Donna Beedy (74) of Avon was struck by 2019 Jeep being backed out of a parking spot by Sarah Zmistowski (59) of Old Town.

02/15/2021 1024hrs, Sgt. Bean received a civil complaint between a landlord and tenant on Main Street in Kingfield. He received a second complaint regarding less than an hour later regarding this ongoing issue at. All parties involved have been told to seek legal counsel. Yet another complaint came in at 1725hrs between these people that Deputy Richards took care of.

02/15/2021 1302hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a criminal mischief complaint on Park Street in Phillips where a teenager broke a window at the residence.

02/15/2021 1524hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a single vehicle accident on the Saddleback Access Road in Dallas Plt. Kalib Bernatchez (25) of Vassalboro was driving a 2011 Mazda when he became distracted, dropped a cell phone and veered off the road into the snowbank.

02/15/2021 1558hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a stranded motorist on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

02/15/2021 2319hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. three deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Rebecca Palmer (23) Rangeley was driving a 2014 Mazda when she struck the deer in the road.

02/15/2021 2352hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a missing elderly person from Hinds Road in Wyman Twp. The person was picked up by a concerned citizen and transported to the Carrabassett Valley Police Department where family members were contacted and picked the person up.

02/16/2021 0742hrs, Deputy McCormack received a complaint of a possible theft/fraud complaint at a business in Kingfield. As it turned out there was a miscommunication, no crime committed.

02/16/2021 1426hrs Deputy McCormick investigated another civil complaint at an apartment on Main Street in Kingfield. This time the tenant was upset with the landlord regarding cleaning the roof.

02/16/2021 0859hrs, Detective Charles conducted a forensic cell phone examination as a result of an investigation.

02/16/2021 1141hrs, Deputy McCormack investigated a possible animal neglect complaint from an apartment in Eustis. The complaint was turned over to the local animal control officer.

02/16/2021 1518hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was another accidental dial.

02/16/2021 1835hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a landlord tenant dispute on Main Street in Kingfield. This is an ongoing issue.

02/16/2021 2002hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on High Street in New Vineyard to back up Trooper Monahan with a disturbance call there.

02/17/2021 118hrs, Deputy McCormack responded to a landlord tenant dispute on Main Street in Kingfield. This is an ongoing issue. At 1219hrs, Deputy McCormick was still dealing with the issue with yet another civil issue.

02/17/2021 1503hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of cows in the road on Route 4 in Strong.

02/17/2021 1534hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of horses in the road on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

02/17/2021 1655hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a two-car accident on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/17/2021 1814hrs, Deputy Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at the apartment complex in Eustis.

02/17/2021 1821hrs, Detective Charles conducted follow-up interviews regarding a recent death investigation in Stratton.

02/17/2021 1836hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at Longfellow’s in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/18/2021 0902hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trial in Eustis. This turned out to be a misdial.

02/18/2021 1004hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel conducted a k-9 assist to Deputy McCormick at a traffic stop on the Phillips Road in Strong.

02/18/2021 1058hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/18/2021 1243hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a harassment complaint on Misty Lane in New Vineyard.

02/18/2021 1420hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an abandoned snowmobile trailer on Stanley Ave. in Kingfield. The owner was contacted.

02/19/2021 0818hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a two-car parking lot accident at Anni’s Market in Kingfield.

02/19/2021 1913hrs, Deputy Richards received another civil complaint between a landlord and tenants on Main Street in Kingfield. It was alleged that the landlord had shut off propane to the residents inside. The landlord then called back an hour later at 2023hrshrs, and asked that deputies tow a vehicle from the property. He was advised that if he wanted it towed he could do so at his own expense, however it was not a criminal issue and the deputies would not be involved. At 2029hrs, the landlord then called back and made allegations regarding the tenants from last year.

02/19/2021 1125hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call at a camp on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/19/2021 1129hrs, Deputy McCormick received a late report of an ATV (2004 Yamaha) from a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips. The ATV was last seen in June of 2020.

02/19/2021 1132hrs, Detective Charles assisted another agency with an investigation.

02/19/2021 1349hrs, Detective Charles started an investigation into an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Kennebago Road in Lang Twp.

02/19/2021 15432hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call from Saddleback Mtn., it was determined to be a misdial on a chair lift.

02/19/2021 1916hrs, Deputy Frost received a trespassing complaint at a camp on Silver Spring Road in Eustis. It turned out to be friends from Massachusetts and not trespassers.

02/19/2021 2121hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

02/19/2021 2224hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a dead deer on Eustis Ridge Road.

02/19/2021 2237hrs, Deputy Frost assisted first responders in the Madrid area to respond to an ATV crash on Beech Hill area in Madrid Twp. Frost was able to secure a snowmobile along with other first responders and went to the scene of the accident. The operator of the sled had died as a result of his injuries, the Maine Warden Service took over the scene and began their investigation. Phillips Fire and rescue first responders and NorthStar personnel were at the scene.

Deputies conducted 30 building check, one was not secured. Six elder checks were conducted.