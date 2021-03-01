Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 20 – 26, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

02/20/2021 0808hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a motor vehicle a stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon where a pickup was reportedly traveling 72 mph in a 40 mph zone as it was approaching the bridge. All occupants were juveniles from out of state who are alleged to have had a case of beer in the vehicle. Appropriate enforcement measures were taken.

02/20/2021 2237hrs, Deputy Couture responded to report of a suspicious vehicle on the West Freeman Road in Strong.

02/21/2021 1436hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at the Saddleback Base lodge in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/21/2021 1025hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of trespassing at 42 Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The property manager wanted several people to leave from the apartment complex.

02/21/2021 0755hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

02/21/2021 0919hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Loop Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/21/2021 1028hrs, Deputy Morgan received civil complaint on the King Road in Eustis.

02/21/2021 1717hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a dead deer in the road on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

02/21/2021 1941hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. On arrival the suspect had fled the scene, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Frost and K-9 Bain tracked the suspect two driveways away and arrested Jacob L. Boivin (36) of Jay on a charge of violation of probation.

02/21/2021 2304hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle which was running on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. It turned out that the driver was stuck in a snowbank.

02/22/2021 1434hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Purington Lane in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

02/22/2021 1729hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Foster Hill Road in Freeman twp.

02/22/2021 1609hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Industry Road in Industry. Austin Kane (26) of Kingfield was driving a 2005 GMC eastbound hauling a trailer when he lost control and rolled his vehicle over on a sharp corner.

02/22/2021 1624hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a car off the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The owner made their own tow truck arrangements; no damage was done.

02/22/2021 1642hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to report of a school bus off the road on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. There were no children on board of the time of the accident. Alan Thibodeau (62) of Madison was driving a 2019 Blue Bird school bus from Mt. Blue when he attempted to turn from the Vienna Road onto Cape Cod Hill Road, lost control and went into the ditch. Dutch Gap pulled the vehicle out.

02/23/2021 0606hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a dead deer at the Bottom of Dodge Pond Hill in Rangeley.

02/23/2021 0801hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at Lakeshore Apartments in Eustis at the request the landlord that had not seen the tenant for a while. McCormick found the tenant who was okay.

02/23/2021 0944hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp.

02/23/2021 0959hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a tenant smoking marijuana at a hotel room in Coplin Plt. They were advised to send the occupant a cleaning bill.

02/23/2021 1402hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call from Saddleback base lodge. It was determined to be a skier on the chairlift who accidentally dialed.

02/23/2021 1522hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a complaint of a lost dog (beagle) on White School House Road in Weld. The dog had been brought in but it was unknown who the owner was.

02/23/2021 1735hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington police with a welfare check on the Mason Road in Farmington.

02/23/2021 2335hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Tail in Eustis. Brian Ritchie (27) of Stratton was driving a 2015 Toyota when he struck the deer.

02/24/2021 1634hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a person walking in the cold on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

02/24/2021 1710hrs, Deputy Frost received a civil complaint between a landlord and tenant on Park Street in Phillips.

02/24/2021 1711hrs, Deputy Frost responded to 911 call at the Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/24/2021 1023hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips where it is alleged a teenager was threatening towards a parent.

02/25/2021 0838hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Shore Driver in Rangeley Plt. Heidi Elliott (26) of Rangeley Plt. was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup when she lost control and flipped the vehicle.

02/25/2021 1319hrs, Detective Charles assisted MIAC with an investigation.

02/25/2021 1921hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Route 27 in New Vineyard parked by Village View Market. It turned out to be a couple who had pulled over to take a nap at the parking lot.

02/25/2021 2041hrs, Deputy Frost received what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt. An issue between a parent and daughter.

02/25/2021 2242hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips regarding a disturbance. On arrival there was no disturbance, just an ongoing issue there between two of its occupants.

02/26/2021 0940hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

02/26/2021 0205hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence in Industry where the complainant thought people came into her house and stole her food. As it turns out the nothing was wrong at the residence; the complainant suffers from severe dementia and the Sheriff’s Office always responds to ensure that the person’s safety is not compromised.

02/26/2021 0330hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on the Rand Road in Industry. This turned out to be a false alarm, all was secure.

02/26/2021 1547hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

02/26/2021 1665hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to what turned out to be a civil issue between a landlord and tenant on the Withey Road in New Vineyard.

02/26/2021 1623hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a child custody dispute which turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Shaw hill Road in Industry. A second call came in at 1704hrs in which Deputy McCormick took care of mostly about this same issues.

02/26/2021 1656hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at the request of a family on a person just released from jail. The person was found ok in an apartment.

02/26/2021 1652hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be an attempted phone scam on the complainant at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

02/26/2021 2144hrs, Deputy McCormick had a car on radar driving 96mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 4 in Phillips headed towards Rangeley. McCormick turned on the vehicle but had immediate help from Rangeley police and the U.S. Border Patrol. The suspect was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester which was found with the suspect off the road in Brimwood Lane in Sandy River Plt. in an attempt to elude the deputy. The driver’s passenger tried to claim she was the driver but as a result of the investigation Collin Hellmuth (28) of Waterville was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating without a license and speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit and transported to jail. McCormick was assisted by Sgt. Jarod Austin of the Rangeley Police Department and Deputy Morgan.

Deputies conducted eight building checks, six elder checks were conducted.