Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: 13 accidental 911 calls

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 13-19, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

11/13/2021 0134hrs, Deputy Davol received a request for a welfare check on a person in Industry. While talking to the caller, the person to be checked on made contact with the complainant.

11/13/2021 0644hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Angela Wilkinson (47) of Strong was arrested on a criminal mischief charge and transported to jail.

11/13/2021 0929hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

11/13/2021 1425hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of two dogs at large on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

11/13/2021 1044hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a green ATV traveling on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. This was one of several previous complaints about the same ATV.

11/13/2021 1426hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Herbie Welch tail in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/13/2021 1536hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of someone yelling in the woods near Chases Corner on the Phillips Road in Weld. This turned out to be a hunter looking for lost hunting partners, all were eventually found.

11/13/2021 2324hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a suspicious person on the Swan Road in New Sharon. The person was identified, no charges were filed.

11/14/2021 0054hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Farmington Sgt. Clement with a domestic disturbance on the Dunham Road in Farmington.

11/14/2021 0801hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle fatal accident on the Weld Road in Phillips with two other injured parties. Because of the circumstances involved with the crash, State Police Troopers were called in to investigate.

11/14/2021 1214hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for welfare check by the caller on a family member at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. The person was located and found to be ok.

11/14/2021 1253hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

11/14/2021 1302hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

11/14/2021 1324hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial from a person walking in the woods.

11/14/2021 1356hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington. Rocell Marcellino (64) of New Sharon was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred.

11/14/2021 1412hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of an unknown vehicle spinning up the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

11/14/2021 1420hrs, Deputy Cusson received an alarm at Rangeley Regional School in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

11/14/2021 1558hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Otis Street in Jay. As a result of the investigation Jessica Gerry (28) of Jay was summonsed on a charge of harassment.

11/14/2021 1600hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Jesse Spicer (41) of Kingfield was driving a 2011 Ford F-150, and Jeffrey Knieser (48) of Stratton was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger were involved in the collision.

11/14/2021 1624hrs, Deputy Elmes received what initially was called in as a missing person’s complaint involving two young juveniles in Rangeley. The case turned into a civil custody dispute.

11/14/2021 1741hrs, Sgt. Close received a vandalism complaint at a residence on Jackson Mountain Road in Temple.

11/14/2021 1920hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a possible break-in in progress at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. Investigation revealed that there was no evidence of a break-in.

11/14/2021 2023hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Fairbanks Rec area in Farmington.

11/14/2021 2043hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a request for an officer at the Emergency Room at FMH in Farmington regarding an out-of-control juvenile.

11/14/2021 2335hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call in Eustis, but the source of the call was not located.

11/15/2021 0637hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry.

11/15/2021 0813hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Herrick Mountain Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

11/15/2021 0900hrs, Deputy Frost received a theft complaint from a residence on the Holbrook Road in New Vineyard. This turned out to be a civil issue regarding billing through a utility.

11/15/2021 1109hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint on the Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon regarding an alleged online fraud.

11/15/2021 1951hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of suspicious young men on the Borough Road in Chesterville. The young men were identified, no suspicious activity.

11/16/2021 0715hrs, Sgt. Richards received an alarm at a residence on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. There were contractors working at the residence who set off the alarm.

11/16/2021 1320hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a very intoxicated male who attempted to purchase alcohol at an establishment in Avon. The man left and was located on Lake Street in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop Stephen Paul (38) of New Vineyard was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

11/16/2021 1434hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of shots being fired from the road on the Parlin Road in Phillips.

11/16/2021 1508hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a medical emergency on the Phillips Road in Strong.

11/16/2021 1644hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single tractor trailer (tanker) rollover on Arnold Trial in Coburn Gore located two miles south of the border with Canada. Ibrahima Sene (38) of Lavaltrie, Quebec, was driving a 2020 Mack for Quality Carriers, Inc., out of Anjou, Quebec, when he ran off the road, rolling the tanker on its side. No injuries were reported.

11/16/2021 1705hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a burglary/criminal mischief at a residence on the West Road in Chesterville where a chain was actually removed from the beginning of the access road and residence was broken into.

11/16/2021 2021hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. The source of the call was not located.

11/17/2021 0312hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an alarm at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. The residence was secure.

11/17/2021 0544hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Champagne Road in Jim Pond Twp. This was an accidental call at a deer camp.

11/17/2021 0614hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist whose vehicle was disabled south of the S turns on Route 4 Sandy River Plt.

11/17/2021 1051hrs, Sgt. Richards received a property line dispute at a residence on School Street in Weld.

11/17/2021 1102hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of an erratic driver on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

11/17/2021 1109hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two-car accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Amanda Clark (33) of Madison was driving westbound in a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage when it crossed the centerline sideswiping an oncoming 2021 Toyota Tacoma being driven by Virgil Brown (47) of Rangeley. Minimal damage was done, however the driver of the Mitsubishi (Clark) was charged with violation of a protective order as well as her passenger, Anthony Haveman (33) of Madison. Both had PFA’s served on each other previously.

11/17/2021 1120hrs, Sgt. Richards received a theft complaint at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

11/17/2021 1243hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protective order at a residence on the Meldrum Road in Kingfield.

11/17/2021 1348hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a tenant on West Mills Road in Industry.

11/17/2021 1659hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a vehicle being driven aggressively on the Phillips Road in Strong.

11/17/2021 1822hrs, Deputy Davol received a criminal mischief complaint on North Main Street in Strong where it was reported that juveniles were moving the shrubs of the complainant. A juvenile was identified and warned.

11/18/2021 0516hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car off the road in a ditch off the Temple Road in Temple. The car had been there since the previous evening, there was no reportable damage. However, the driver Shane Gardner (30) of Temple was summonsed for driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

11/18/2021 0710hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of vandalism to a school bus at Strong Elementary School in Strong.

11/18/2021 0736hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of criminal mischief on Church Hill Road in Strong where a church sign was vandalized.

11/18/2021 0818hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

11/18/2021 0941hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a theft of fuel oil from the town office in Weld.

11/18/2021 1011hrs, Deputy Cusson received a civil complaint at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips.

11/18/2021 1035hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of a trailer and electrical equipment from the New Sharon self storage lot in New Sharon.

11/18/2021 1230hrs, Deputy Morgan received a burglary complaint at the Re-energy well pumping station in Wyman Twp.

11/18/2021 1233hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of an intoxicated person on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

11/18/2021 1346hrs, Sgt. Richards came upon a parked vehicle on the Town Farm Road in Farmington. The occupant of the vehicle Kevin Weeden (31) of Lewiston had a warrant for his arrest. He was transported to jail.

11/18/2021 1426hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a person at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong at the request of the caller. The person was located and found to be ok.

11/18/2021 1519hrs, Sgt. Richards and Sgt. Close responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Lambert Hill road in Strong. No charges were filed, verbal only.

11/18/2021 1646hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a two-car accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Lisa Bean (57) of Anson was driving a 2021 Mitsubishi northbound and had stopped in traffic waiting for a car in front of her to turn when her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevy Tahoe driven by Devin Eldridge (24) of Farmington. No injuries were reported. Farmington police and Farmington fire personnel responded to the scene because initially it was reported that the accident was in Farmington.

11/18/2021 1745hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Elmes conducted a security detail at the Elementary School in Phillips.

11/18/2021 1809hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on West Mills Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

11/18/2021 2057hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Strong. As a result of the stop Ryan Haggan (32) of Rangeley was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (one prior) and operating without a license. He was transported to jail.

11/18/2021 2349hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Kennison Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

11/19/2021 0218hrs, Deputy Elmes received a residential alarm at a camp on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt.

11/19/2021 0519hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

11/19/2021 0724hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of suspicious vehicles and individuals parked in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in New Sharon.

11/19/2021 1222hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of an abandoned box truck on the side of the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

11/19/2021 1223hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft of gasoline complaint on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

11/19/2021 1347hrs, Deputy Cusson took a report of a threatening complaint at a residence on Muddy Brook Lane in New Sharon.

11/19/2021 1802hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a speeding vehicle on the Pope Road in Chesterville. He was unable to locate it.

11/19/2021 1930hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 17 in Township D. Audrey Bernier (61) of Sandy River Plt. was driving a 2007 Chevy Suburban when it hit a patch of ice on the road, lost control and ran off the road going into a ditch and striking a tree. No injuries were reported. Because there was no cell phone service in the area, the driver was picked up by another vehicle and transported to her home where Sgt. Jared Austin of Rangeley PD assisted Couture in obtaining further information. Koob’s towed the vehicle.

11/19/2021 2011hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 15 building checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to 13 false 911 calls.