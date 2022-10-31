Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: 13 false 911 calls

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report for the week of October 22 through October 28, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/22/2022 0841hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Ira Mountain Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/22/2022 0957hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/22/2022 1044hrs, Deputy Cusson provided security during a child transfer at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

10/22/2022 1110hrs, Deputy Gray investigate a harassment complaint at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

10/22/2022 1123hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Square Road in Avon. Rupert Potter (44) of Avon was driving a 1992 Dodge Pickup northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel ran off the road striking a tree. No injuries were reported.

10/22/2022 1219hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Caldwell Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

10/22/2022 1248hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from a residence on Olde Parkway Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/22/2022 1658hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/22/2022 1725hrs, Deputy Elmes received a late report of a car vs. deer accident which occurred on Main Street in Rangeley the previous night. Todd Jackson (52) of Searsport was driving a 2020 Chevy pickup when the alleged collision occurred.

10/22/2022 1912hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Elmes assisted Somerset County Deputies in the search for a suspect in a home invasion located off route 27 in New Portland. Sgt. Bean’s K-9 Bain located the suspect and placed into custody for Somerset.

10/22/2022 2123hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Farmington Police with a domestic disturbance call on High Street in Farmington.

10/22/2022 2335hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. The source of this call was not located.

10/23/2022 0017hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Freeman Road in Strong. Kyle Presby (18) of Strong was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion when he lost control of the vehicle which ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

10/23/2022 0955hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a security sweep of a residence on the Chandler Road in Strong at the request of the caller. No issues were reported.

10/23/2022 1120hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on Overlook Drive in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

10/23/2022 1156hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Montfort Drive in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

10/23/2022 1206hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley where there was a possibility of a domestic issue. Investigation revealed no evidence of a crime at the residence.

10/23/2022 1330hrs, Deputy Couture received a loud music complaint at a residence on the River Road in Strong.

10/23/2022 2120hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Elmes responded to the parking lot of FMH regarding a combative juvenile that was refusing to be taken to the hospital by a parent.

10/23/2022 0240hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/24/2022 0306hrs, Sgt. Close investigate a possible threatening complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. There was not enough evidence to support criminal charges.

10/24/2022 0943hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint via text message at a business on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/24/2022 1046hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of an online scam at a residence on Caboose Lane in Kingfield.

10/24/2022 1321hrs, Det. Davol investigated an online scam at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon where the complainant received a check for 5K and was asked to do a transaction with it.

10/24/2022 1428hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville where a resident there was overdue in checking in. Upon arriving there was no answer, after checking admissions at other local hospitals deputies forced their way in to find that the occupant had passed away of natural causes. The deceased’s pet dog was transported to the animal shelter. Wiles Funeral Home responded to the scene. Deputy Sholan also assisted at the scene.

10/24/2022 1522hrs, Det. Davol came upon a loose dog running in the middle of the New Vineyard Road in Farmington. He was able to locate the owner and return it home.

10/24/2022 1559hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

10/24/2022 1831hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Caleb Bridges (21) of Farmington was driving a 2011 Honda CRV when the collision occurred.

10/24/2022 2210hrs, Sgt. Close received a loud music complaint at a residence on River Street in Strong. The occupants were given a disorderly conduct warning.

10/25/2022 0056hrs, Deputy Sholan arrested Dustin Cayford (32) of Harpswell on a Warrant while Mr. Cayford was still incarcerated at the jail.

10/25/2022 0604hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Oxford SO in making a notification at a residence on White Drive in Carthage regarding the release of one of their inmates.

10/25/2022 0639hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. There was no damage to the jeep which was involved. No report taken.

10/25/2022 0803hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of dogs barking from the previous evening at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

10/25/2022 1135hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residential alarm on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

10/25/2022 1433hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Peabody Road in Eustis.

10/25/2022 1712hrs, 1712hrs, Lt. St. Laurent, Det. Davol, Sgt. Bean, Sgt. Richards, and Farmington Officer Mutschin assisted Wilton Police Sgt. Kyes, Officer Charles with a search warrant of a residence on Main Street in Wilton. Also assisting at the scene was agents from MDEA and State Police Troopers.

10/25/2022 1748hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at the Rangeley Inn on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

10/25/2022 1932hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. Upon arrival the caller would not cooperate as far as revealing the reason they called 911. The person was eventually transported by Northstar to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

10/26/2022 0734hrs, Sgt. Richards charged Cheyenne Avery (20) of New York City with Trafficking in Prison Contraband after she had been arrested and brought to jail.

10/26/2022 1255hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards investigated a report of individuals trespassing at a seasonal camp on Sweets Pond Lane in Strong. As a result of the investigation Brian Lawson (26) of Westbrook and Craig Lasaros (29) of Endwell NY were arrested for Criminal Trespass and transported to jail. Lawson was also charged with OAS

10/26/2022 1334hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a business alarm at the Franklin Somerset Credit Union in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

10/26/2022 1357hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt.

10/26/2022 1514hrs, Deputy Sholan came upon an accident on Main Street in Farmington adjacent to Walgreens. Brittany Howard (30) of Farmington was stopped in traffic driving a 2004 Chey Blazer when a 2008 Toyota Corolla struck it from behind being driven by Sean Danforth (40) of Dallas Plt. No injuries were reported.

10/26/2022 1637hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This turned out to be a civil issue.

10/26/2022 1628hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check from an out of state caller who was concerned about a family member who lived on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The person was located and thankful he was checked on.

10/26/2022 1706hrs, Deputy Sholan participated in a community policing event at Stratton Elementary School in Eustis.

10/26/2022 1724hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

10/26/2022 1841hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request from a caller who wanted family members checked on at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. Everyone was located and found to be okay.

10/26/2022 2136hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/27/2022 0326hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on the Industry Road in Industry.

10/27/2022 0708hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Dixfield Road in Weld. There was no damage to the vehicle.

10/27/2022 0933hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/27/2022 0938hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

10/27/2022 1014hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at the Strong Health Center. This was a false alarm.

10/27/2022 1200hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of an accident which allegedly occurred earlier in the morning. The complainant lived in New Vineyard.

10/27/2022 1707hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a complaint of theft of medical marijuana. The complainant stated that they caught a juvenile breaking into their garage on Depot Street in Phillips to steal marijuana.

10/27/2022 1813hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Anne Thurlow (41) of Strong was driving a 2006 Toyota when the collision occurred.

10/27/2022 1838hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Gary Sanderson (36) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Hyundai when the collision occurred.

10/27/2022 2051hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. Upon arrival the driver had left and refused to return to the scene of the accident.

10/27/2022 2216hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Police with an arrest in Farmington.

10/28/2022 0912hrs, Lt. St. Laurent conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School.

10/28/2022 0932hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Robert Krantz (72) of Farmington was driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

10/28/2022 0918hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a road hazard on School Street in Perkins Twp.

10/28/2022 1141hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt.

10/28/2022 1222hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint via social media at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

10/28/2022 1242hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Riverside Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/28/2022 1338hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Louanne Littlefield (65) of Freeman Twp. at her residence on a Warrant and transported her to jail. At the jail Richards also charged her with Harassment by Telephone regarding an ongoing investigation.

10/28/2022 1639hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a man on Taylor Hill Road driving erratically near a school bus. Deputy Frost was able to locate the alleged driver who was found to be intoxicated and denied driving.

10/28/2022 1645hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check on a man on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. The man was located and found to be okay.

10/28/2022 1648hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Jessica Griswold (45) of Farmington was driving a 2019 Subaru when the collision occurred.

10/28/2022 1919hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Valley Brook Variety in Avon regarding a person acting strangely in the parking lot. The person returned to their home by the time the Deputy arrived.

10/28/2022 2102hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a man on the ground on Main Street in Phillips. It was discovered the man was uninjured just extremely intoxicated. He was told to walk home.

Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks, 6 building checks and responded to 13 false 911 calls.