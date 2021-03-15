Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 27th – March 5, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

02/27/2021 0059hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/27/2021 0148hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Evergreen Circle in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/27/2021 1241hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The vehicle was pulled out of the snowbank prior to Elmes arrival.

02/27/2021 1318hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to report of a vehicle off the road on Main Street in Kingfield near DOT. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/27/2021 1413hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of suspicious activity on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. It was reported a young male came to the door of the complainant to offer to shovel snow. The young man did have a shovel and wanted to make money. It is unknown who the young man was.

02/27/2021 1436hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residential alarm on Overlook Drive in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

02/27/2021 1619hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington police with an accident on Town Farm Road in Farmington.

02/27/2021 1710hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a stranded motorist on Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp.

02/27/2021 1813hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at the snowplow turn around by Smalls Falls.

02/27/2021 1909hrs, Deputy Morgan discovered a vehicle in Rangeley that had been involved in a hit and run accident in Augusta earlier. This information was provided to Augusta police.

02/27/2021 2103hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Carrabassett Drive in Coplin Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

02/27/2021 2105hrs, Deputy Morgan, while checking buildings in Phillips, discovered the library was unsecure. He searched and secured the building notifying the appropriate responding party.

02/28/2021 1651hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental call.

02/28/2021 1717hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of vandalism on a vehicle on School Street in Weld. As it turned out the vehicle was not damaged however someone had thrown tomatoes at the complainant’s vehicle.

02/28/2021 1732hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a dead deer on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

02/28/2021 2351hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Joshua Williams (24) of Phillips was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram when it went off the road. As a result of the investigation, the driver Joshua Williams was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

03/01/2021 0900hrs, Deputy Elmes while conducting camp checks, discovered a camp on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. which had several doors left unsecure. The owner was notified.

03/01/2021 0905hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. The vehicle was pulled out prior to his arrival.

03/01/2021 0939hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of vehicle off the road on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. The owner made his own arrangements to be removed from the snowbank.

03/01/2021 0956hrs, Detective Charles assisted another agency with an investigation within Franklin County.

03/01/2021 1105hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

03/01/2021 1625hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

03/01/2021 2322hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of trees down on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

03/02/2021 0107hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Cody Henry (26) of Phillips was driving a 2015 Chevy pickup when the deer struck his vehicle.

03/02/2021 0342hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a tractor trailer vs. downed tree on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Roy Fitzmaurice (58) of Skowhegan was driving a 2014 Peterbuilt when he struck a tree down across the road. New Sharon fire responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

03/02/2021 1139hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a tractor trailer that had run into low hanging wires due to the weather in Chain of Ponds Twp. Timothy Groder (48) of Anson was driving a tractor trailer when his truck took down three utility poles. He was not at fault.

03/02/2021 1330hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. trash can on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Trisha Griffin (54) of Farmington was driving a 2020 Jeep when the high winds blew the can into the vehicle.

03/02/2021 1500hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Perry Road in Eustis.

03/02/2021 1522hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-car accident on Broadway in Farmington. Sean Sullivan (26) of Temple was driving a 2012 Ford Pickup backing out of parking spot when it struck a 2020 VW being driven by Bridgette Gilbert (47) of Farmington that was already on Broadway and had right of way. No injuries were reported.

03/02/2021 1626hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a tree across the road on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. New Sharon fire dept. personnel cleared the debris.

03/02/2021 1744hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Beanies Beach Road in Strong.

03/02/2021 1926hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville. Nothing suspicious was located.

03/02/2021 2123hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on South Main Street in Strong.

03/03/2021 1004hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on Carrabassett Drive in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

03/03/2021 1107hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a 911 call at the base lodge at Saddleback. This turned out to be an accidental dial by a skier on a lift.

03/03/2021 1130hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint to remove a person from a residence on High Street in Kingfield.

03/03/2021 1413hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Pleasant Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/03/2021 1542hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a missing person at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The person was located later on that evening.

03/03/2021 1543hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a missing juvenile from a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The warden service was brought into the search and the juvenile was located later on that evening at 2144hrs.

03/03/2021 1732hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Clearwater Road in New Sharon. The man was found in Industry and transported to FMH to be evaluated.

03/04/2021 0037hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residential alarm on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was a false alarm.

03/04/2021 0714hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Smith Road in Chesterville. Cecile Willett (29) of Farmington was driving a 2021 Toyota utility vehicle when it went off the road.

03/04/2021 0836hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Riverside Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

03/04/2021 0925hrs, Deputy Couture received a fraud complaint at a residence on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt. The complainant advised he had applied for an online loan only to discover it was fraudulent.

03/04/2021 0910hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on a person on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

03/04/2021 1000hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint from a person who wanted to report that their windshield was cracked due to rocks being kicked up by another vehicle.

03/04/2021 1523hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of suspicious activity on the Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a person working for Consolidated Communications at the residence.

03/04/2021 1633hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of vandalism on the Glidden Road in Eustis. As it turned out a tree had fallen onto a camper on the property damaging it. No crime was committed.

03/04/2021 1112hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. town of Farmington plow truck accident which occurred on Perham Street in Farmington. Because one of the vehicles belonged to the town, the SO covered the crash.

03/04/2021 1541hrs, Detective Charles assisted the Fire Marshal’s Office regarding a fire scene on High Street in New Vineyard.

03/04/2021 1609hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to what turned out to be a civil issue regarding personal property between former boyfriend/girlfriend at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

03/05/2021 1645hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be verbal only; no charges were filed.

03/05/2021 1796hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Gray served a protection from abuse order at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

03/05/2021 0921hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple. The request was made by a son of the person to be checked who lived out of state. The son stated that he had not heard from his mother for over a week and was concerned as the norm is regular contact. Deputy Frost responded, upon arrival after knocking on doors, he looked inside of the residence through windows to discover a person lying on the floor. Frost entered the home under exigent circumstances and checked on the elderly victim. She was still conscious and stated she fell 5-6 days ago and had been lying there ever since. Northstar Rescue was called. Once the victim was secured, the next of kin was notified as to what happened. It was suggested that they invest in a life alert system and or sign the victim up to be on the Sheriff’s Office Elder Check Program (which she was not a participant). If you know of anyone who lives alone under similar conditions, please check on them and at the very least let them know about the Sheriff Office Elder Check Program where we check on our senior shut-ins as frequently as they desire.

03/05/2021 0950hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an attempted fraud phone call complaint at a residence on Center Road in Madrid, where the complainant stated someone claiming to be a Customs Officer had wanted to meet with them regarding a confiscated package. Gray looked into it with customs to learn that they were unaware of the issue and yet another scam attempt.

03/05/2021 2230hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency at the Dollar General Store on Main Street in Kingfield. The male was revived and left the store’s parking lot prior to the arrival of Deputy Frost. Frost located the person at his driveway inside of his vehicle which was still running. As a result of the investigation, Cody Taylor (29) of Kingfield was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

Deputies conducted 51 building checks of which two were not secured, six elder checks were conducted.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 6 – 12, 2021:

03/06/2021 1047hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a death investigation that was due to natural causes.

03/06/2021 1404hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

03/06/2021 1549hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. The person was found to okay at his house.

03/06/2021 1733hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a vehicle speeding on the Farmington Road in Strong.

03/06/2021 1936hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon at the request of a family member. All was okay at the residence.

03/07/2021 0743hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp. Christian Loef, (50) of Portland was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra when it hit the deer. The collision occurred in the road.

03/07/2021 0922hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint regarding a snowboard that had fallen off a vehicle somewhere on Route 4 between Sandy River Plt. and Phillips. Couture placed an informational request/post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and shortly thereafter a local citizen stated they had the board. Items were returned to the owner.

03/07/2021 0930hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at the Saddleback base lodge in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be a skier on a lift and an accidental dial.

03/07/2021 1147hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of suspicious vehicles at a residence on Depot Street in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a miscommunication between the neighbor and the property owner where the vehicles were at.

03/07/2021 1206hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence in Industry. This turned out to be a false call. The caller suffers from dementia. The family was notified.

03/07/2021 1400hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial by a motorist traveling through Kingfield.

03/07/2021 1727hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of icy road conditions on Pleasant Street in Phillips. Road crews notified.

03/07/2021 1919hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a theft of a rear mounted LED spotlight that had been taken from a snowmobile at a residence on the Byron Road in Weld.

03/08/2021 0524hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Sgt. Bean responded to Livermore Falls to back up the police with a hostage situation. State Police tactical units arrived at the scene and assumed overall command.

03/08/2021 0836hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Miguel Visuano (36) of Strong was driving a 2009 Toyota when it lost control and rolled over.

03/08/2021 1037hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Davol responded to a welfare check call on Cushman School Road in Phillips.

03/08/2021 1154hrs, Deputy Couture received two different 911 calls both located at Saddleback mountain lodge. It was determined both were accidental dials by skiers.

03/08/2021 1900hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on the Loop Road in Dallas Plt. Prior to his arrival a neighbor checked out the residence to discover that a squirrel had gained entry into the house setting off the alarms.

03/09/2021 0746hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. Linda Abbott (73) of Anson was driving a 2006 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

03/09/2021 1222hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on School Street in Perkins Twp. at the request of a complainant who had not heard from the person in some time. Gray found the person home and safe.

03/09/2021 1307hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint juveniles harassing each other via cell phones in Eustis.

03/09/2021 1442hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a false alarm.

03/09/2021 1820hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident which occurred on Main Street in Eustis. Nicholas Marrazza (47) of Bayside, Wisconsin, was driving a 2020 Toyota Sienna when the collision occurred.

03/09/2021 2023hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Lambert Hill Road in New Vineyard to assist State Police Trooper Hall. The suspect had fled the residence upon arrival. Trooper Hall located and arrested Isaac Kendall (40) of Farmington and Deputy Elmes transported Kendall to jail.

03/10/2021 1134hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft of saw horses from a residence on Sand Hill Loop in Strong.

03/10/2021 1657hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Route 4 in Rangeley Plt. A check of the vehicle and its driver determined no issues.

03/10/2021 1727hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

03/10/2021 2022hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of juveniles posting pictures on social media in the Strong area.

03/11/2021 0855hrs, Deputy McCormick received an on line fraud complaint at a residence in Coplin Plt.

03/11/2021 0931hrs, Detective Stephen Charles investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

03/11/2021 1040hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of open doors at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. All was secure.

03/11/2021 1327hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an erratic driver on Route 4 in Farmington. He was unable to connect with the offending vehicle.

03/11/2021 1337hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a theft at the Chesterville Corner Store in Chesterville.

03/11/2021 1536hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at the Saddleback Base lodge in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

03/11/2021 1604hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call from a moving vehicle on Route 4 in Avon. The actual vehicle was not located, however it was determined to be an accidental dial in the vehicle.

03/11/2/21 2043hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance at the Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon where a 61-year-old woman was dropped off at the store by another family member. That family member was located, arrangements were made to purchase ticket for the woman by the family member for a bus trip.

03/11/2021 2207hrs, Deputy Davol received a burglary complaint at an apartment complex on High Street in Kingfield. Investigation revealed that this particular incident is related to a host of other calls at the same residence having to do with a landlord tenant dispute.

03/12/2021 1031hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security detail at a residence on the Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. while the parties involved retrieved person items from a residence there.

03/12/2021 1414hrs, Deputy McCormick and Farmington Officer Brann responded to a road rage incident which allegedly started in Kingfield in front of Tranten’s Market on Route 27 and then continued south ended up at “My Wife’s Place” store in New Vineyard. Case is still open.

03/12/2021 1749hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a citizen on Lambert Hill Road in Strong regarding an online harassment issue via Facebook.

03/12/2021 1842hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call from a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

03/12/2021 1945hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the King Road in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

03/12/2021 2110hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a semi rig vs. dog accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival the dog had run off apparently uninjured.

03/12/2012 Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Grandview Ave in Rangeley. Investigation revealed that no crime had been committed, only verbal altercation.

Deputies conducted 11 building checks during this time period, and seven Elder Checks.