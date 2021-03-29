FARMINGTON – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 13-26, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

03/13/2021 1019hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Kelley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

03/13/2021 1555hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at Saddleback lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/13/2021 1919hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the Valley Road in Chesterville. The owner of the vehicle was allowing a potential buyer the opportunity to test drive the vehicle when it caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

03/14/2021 0517hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. No charges were filed, one of the parties involved was in crises and transported by Medcare.

03/13/2021 1019hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Bridge Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2021 0913hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint about bad road conditions on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

03/14/2021 1351hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at Saddleback lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/14/2021 2008hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Blanchard Ave in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Benjamin Pilsbury (38) of Eustis was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release and was transported to jail.

03/14/2021 2147hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a landlord tenant dispute on North Main Street in Strong.

03/15/2021 1100hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint on Warren’s Way in Coplin Plt. The source of the call was not determined.

03/15/2021 1524hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. This is the third time since October that the same person has issues with accidental pocket dialing.

03/15/2021 1648hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an attempted online scam at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

03/15/2021 1749hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of an attempted online scam at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

03/16/2021 1531hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at Saddleback Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/16/2021 1924hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Luke Smiley (17) of New Sharon was driving a 2005 Toyota when it lost control and went off the road.

03/17/2021 0220hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Cross Street in Chesterville. This turned out to be a verbal altercation only; no charges were filed.

03/17/2021 1037hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at Saddleback Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was another accidental dial.

03/17/2021 1335hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a parking lot accident at the Poland Spring Plant in Kingfield.

03/17/2021 1336hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted MDEA with a search on Main Street in Jay.

03/17/2021 1531hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on the IP Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

03/17/2021 2214hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted the Farmington Police Department with a request for a K-9.

03/18/2021 0041hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Katherine Webber (33) of Sandy River Plt was driving a 2021 Hyundai when the collision with the deer occurred.

03/18/2021 0756hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at the Strong Elementary School.

03/18/2021 1354hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Joshua Wilcox (47) of Rangeley was driving a 2007 Toyota when it went off the road. This turned out to be a medical call that caused the driver of the vehicle to veer off the road. The case is still under investigation.

03/18/2021 1755hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a complaint of an out-of-state vehicle on a snowmobile trail on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. This was turned over to the Warden Service.

03/18/2021 2103hrs Deputy Couture arrested Benjamin Pilsbury (38) of Eustis on a charge of violating conditions of release and transported him to jail.

03/19/2021 1701hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. This turned out to be a fire dept. call issue regarding smoke detectors.

03/19/2021 1722hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disturbance on Day Mountain Road in Temple. This turned out to be a property line dispute between neighbors.

03/19/2021 2022hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a snowmobile trailer in the road on Route 4 in Phillips. The trailer was gone upon arrival.

03/19/2021 2143hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Black Gnat Lane in Sandy River Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

03/19/2021 2203hrs, Lt. Rackliff, K-9 Rebel along with Deputy McCormick assisted the Wilton Police Department with a report of a missing teenager.

03/19/2021 2229hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 17 in Township D. Marc Hordon (39) of Plymouth MA was driving a 2007 Toyota when it ran off the road. Hordon then left the scene of the accident and did not call it in until the next day. The case is still under investigation.

03/20/2021 0320hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Dustin Welch (18) of New Vineyard was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release.

03/20/2021 0353hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Brookside Terrace in Madrid Twp.

03/20/2021 1936hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a parking lot accident at the Poland Spring bottling company in Kingfield.

03/21/2021 1613hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible road rage incident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. He located both vehicles involved at the intersection of Route 4 in Fairbanks. Parties involved denied any road rage.

03/22/2021 1223hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of suspicious activity on the Hennessey Road in Industry.

03/22/2021 1335hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The man was okay.

03/22/2021 1347hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call on Norton Hill Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

03/22/2021 1428hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of theft of catalytic converters from a vehicle at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The case is under investigation.

03/22/2021 1533hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

03/22/2021 2128hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of suspicious vehicle at Randy Keech Auto in New Sharon. The suspicious vehicle was a customer dropping off a vehicle there overnight and waiting for a ride.

03/23/2021 1926hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp. As a result of the stop, the driver Robert Picard (66) of Pittston was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

03/24/2021 0807hrs, Detective Charles and Deputy Frost investigated a theft report of parts stolen from a motor vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

03/24/2021 1715hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. All was secure upon arrival.

03/24/2021 1839hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle driving slowly and all over the road on the Salem Road in Phillips. He stopped the vehicle, identified the elderly driver and had family members come pick him up. An adverse driver’s report was submitted to DMV.

03/25/2021 1626hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a person at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard at the request of FMH. The person was located, appeared to be fine and was given the information.

03/26/2021 1200hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a shoplifting complaint at Douin’s Market in New Sharon. The offender was located on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The item was recovered, and Douin’s staff no longer wish to pursue charges on the juvenile involved.

03/26/2021 1401hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residential alarm on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. All was secure there at the scene, the alarm was set off by a contractor.

03/26/2021 1542hrs, Deputy Richards received a request to conduct a welfare check on a child at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville at the request of the child’s father. The child in question was fine with no issues. This is an ongoing child custody dispute between estranged parents.

03/26/2021 1709hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp.

03/26/2021 1915hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Rangeley. Kelly Manning (34) of Douglas, Mass., was driving a 2017 Ford pickup when the deer collision occurred.

03/26/2021 2056hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Zions Hill in Chesterville. There were no charges filed as a result of the investigation.

03/26/2021 2320hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The call was reported an hour and a half after it had occurred. A report was not generated because the parties involved did not remain at the scene and did not call it in until an hour and a half later.

Deputies conducted 80 building checks and found only two to be not secure. Deputies also conducted 12 elder checks.