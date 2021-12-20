Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: 15 false 911 calls

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 11-18, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

12/11/2021 0724hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Fuller Street in Rangeley. No charges were filed.

12/11/2021 1101hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

12/11/2021 1111hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Jalina Morton (18) of Washington state was driving a 2009 Toyota when it lost control and slid off the road. No injuries were reported.

12/11/2021 1838hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what was thought to be an accident where an unknown vehicle struck a Farmington plow truck but did not stop. No report taken.

12/11/2021 1847hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Jersey Ave.in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Amanda Mooar (38) of New Sharon was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime. She was transported to jail without incident.

12/11/2021 2100hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an alarm on True Way in Rangeley. All was secure upon arrival.

12/11/2021 2102hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged assault against juveniles at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. DHHS was notified of the investigation.

12/11/2021 2217hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley. As a result of the stop Matthew Sheehan (53) of Medford Mass was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

12/11/2021 2309hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for a K-9 at a residence on Route 2 in Wilton.

12/11/2021 2345hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Curve Street in Kingfield. Husband and wife verbal argument.

12/12/2021 0531hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was a false alarm.

12/12/2021 0757hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort at a residence on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon.

12/12/2021 1046hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Basin Road in New Vineyard. Harry Ross (48) of Strong was driving a 2005 GMC commercial plow truck for the town of New Vineyard when it lost control and slid off the road onto its passenger’s side. Neither the driver nor passenger were injured.

12/12/2021 1135hrs, Deputy Cusson arrested George Adams (55) of New Vineyard on a warrant at Adams’ residence in New Vineyard.

12/12/2021 1218hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This was a line issue.

12/12/2021 1218hrs, Sgt. Richards received a second 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This was another line issue.

12/12/2021 1329hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/12/2021 1439hrs, Sgt. Richards received a welfare check complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The person in question was located and found to be ok.

12/12/2021 1516hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Knapp Street in Wilton. As a result of the investigation Matthew Maxim (27) of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant and a charge of violating conditions of arrest.

12/12/2021 1522hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

12/12/2021 2031hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

12/12/2021 2041hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of icy roads on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

12/12/2021 2259hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. The person in question was located at FMH in Farmington.

12/13/2021 0147hrs, Deputy Frost received an alarm at the Stanley Museum in Kingfield. All was secure.

12/13/2021 0749hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint regarding a damaged well on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

12/13/2021 0919hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Webber Road in Salem Twp. The source of the call was not located.

12/13/2021 0959hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

12/13/2021 1234hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Sean Kimball (44) of Farmington was charged with attaching false plates and operating with a suspended license.

12/13/2021 1426hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between siblings regarding inherited property on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

12/13/2021 1448hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

12/13/2021 1459hrs, Deputy Morgan picked up a stray lab dog walking on the Industry Road in Farmington. He dropped it off at the shelter.

12/13/2021 1602hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Montfort drive in Strong.

12/13/2021 1644hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Pond Loop Road in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

12/13/2021 1831hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Center Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

12/13/2021 2209hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a 2019 International tractor trailer being operated by Darrin Robinson (56) of Capitol Heights, Maryland, reportedly backing into a parked trailer in the parking lot of the Poland Spring bottling plant in Kingfield.

12/14/2021 0928hrs, Sgt. Close responded to the Chesterville Town Office regarding a disturbance there.

12/14/2021 1307hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage. The subject was not located at that residence and is now living in Naples.

12/14/2021 1330hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Androscoggin SO with an emergency notification at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard.

12/14/2021 1418hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

12/14/2021 1501hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell and Detective Charles responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Cross Road in Avon.

12/14/2021 1532hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/14/2021 1609hrs, Deputy Couture served paperwork on a man on the West Mills Road in Industry.

12/14/2021 1648hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on Montfort Drive in Strong. The person was located and found to be ok.

12/14/2021 1732hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Savage Road in Kingfield.

12/14/2021 2031hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in Rangeley.

12/15/2021 0022hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Oxford SO with a welfare check at a residence on Pulk Boulevard in Carthage. The subject of the check was not there.

12/15/2021 0628hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. The operator of a vehicle accidentally triggered a 911 call.

12/15/2021 0932hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. The person was located and ok.

12/15/2021 1119hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

12/15/2021 1127hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Center Hill Road in Weld.

12/15/2021 1204hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of possible theft of firewood from a residence on the Kennebago Road in Lang. Twp.

12/15/2021 1206hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/15/2021 1223hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a structure fire on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

12/15/2021 1520hrs, Deputy Cusson and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a teen who had walked out of school in Phillips and was hiding in the woods. The teen was located by the teen’s parent who turned the youth over to Deputy Cusson. When the deputy attempted to buckle the teen, the teen allegedly assaulted the deputy. The teen was arrested on a charge of assault against the deputy and also charged with a second count of assault against the parent and eventually transported to Long Creek Youth facility.

12/15/2021 1649hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by the Transfer Station in Sandy River Plt.

12/15/2021 1835hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on High Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

12/15/2021 1928hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Tessa Mosher (45) of New Sharon was driving a 2013 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

12/15/2021 2304hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of suspicious activity in Phillips.

12/16/2021 0655hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Quarry Lane in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

12/15/2021 1003hrs, Deputy Davol received a trespassing complaint at a residence on Golden Road in Phillips.

12/16/2021 0908hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint at the Economic Ministry on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

12/16/2021 1014hrs, Detective Charles assisted Rumford police with an investigation.

12/16/2021 1045hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a break-in of two out-buildings on Webb River Acres in Carthage.

12/16/2021 1143hrs, Deputy Elmes received a harassment complaint at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

12/16/2021 1449hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of an abandoned pickup at the boat launch on Main Street New Sharon. The vehicle a 2020 Chevy Silverado with New York plates was rented in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Nov. 25 and was supposed to have been returned on Dec. 7. The vehicle was towed away.

12/16/2021 1513hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/16/2021 1513hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Pond Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

12/16/2021 1643hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Sonya Pond (55) of Farmington was driving a 2012 Ford Focus when the collision occurred.

12/16/2021 1728hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Montfort Drive in Strong. The person there was all set.

12/16/2021 1849hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a possible threatening complaint at a residence on Russell Street in Phillips.

12/17/2021 0512hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of domestic disturbance at the Saddleback Motor Inn in Rangeley to assist Rangeley police.

12/17/2021 1217hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of an intoxicated man on High Street in Kingfield.

12/17/2021 1401hrs, Deputy Davol investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a former boyfriend and girlfriend at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

12/17/2021 1426hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between family members at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

12/17/2021 1611hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the George Thomas Road in New Sharon. Shawn Mitchell (37) of Farmington was driving a 2015 GMC pickup westbound attempting to negotiate a corner and it drove into the oncoming lane striking an eastbound 2012 Dodge Journey being driven by David Dunning (42) of Chesterville head on. No injuries were reported to either driver or passengers.

12/17/2021 1201hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between family members on Russell Street in Phillips.

12/17/2021 2043hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of a loud noise coming from the area of the storage sheds on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

Deputies conducted 23 building checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to 15 false 911 calls.