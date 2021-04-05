Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 27 – April 2, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

03/27/2021 1035hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person who lived on Cummings Hill Road in Temple who had not been heard from for some time. Sgt. Bean located the person in question who is going to contact the concerned parties.

03/27/2021 1044hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a harassment complaint at a residence on Dad’s Way in Sandy River Plt.

03/27/2021 1555hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This turned out to be civil in nature over ownership of a vehicle.

03/27/2021 1719hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a missing vehicle from Hog Heaven in Phillips. The caller last remembered it being parked there around 2200hrs and that is the last time he has seen it.

03/27/2021 1749hrs, Deputy Richards investigated what turned out to be an attempted online scam at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. Someone from “Amazon” allegedly called the complainant to tell them money was left accidentally on her online account and they wanted it back. They offered her an app which would take control of the computer. The complainant finally became wise to the scam and shut it down.

03/27/2021 1922hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. No charges were filed in the case.

03/27/2021 2018hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a local man who looked like he was having some sort of mental health crises on Main Street in Kingfield.After stopping the man and inquiring if he was ok the man stated he was fine and had been on planet earth all day.

03/27/2021 2038hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle left near Chesterville Antiques. The owner of the vehicle was identified.

03/27/2021 2211hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of suspicious vehicles at the Dollar Store parking lot. As it turned out, these were just employees locking up for the evening.

03/27/2021 2253hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a motorist who was stuck in a snowbank. The unusual part of this was the person being helped Mark Wagner of (34) of Boston, MA thought it would be a great idea to drive on back county road to make it to the county.

03/28/2021 0730hrs, Deputy Couture received an animal complaint on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard, it was a dead deer in the road, DEW was called in to assist.

03/28/2021 1058hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on Dad’s Way in Sandy River Plt. This is a continuation from a call two days ago. The female complainant contacted the male responder and told him not to contact her anymore.

03/28/2021 1132hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency of a possible overdose at a residence at Sandy River Trailer Park in Avon.

03/28/2021 1554hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. The caller reported that he slid off the road due to conditions.

03/28/2021 2034hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of vandalism at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld where many windows of a residence there had been broken out. As a result of the investigation, Michelle Perkins (51) of Industry was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and terrorizing and transported to jail.

03/29/2021 0120hr, Deputy Richards received information from the Oxford Sheriff’s Office that a man was lying in the road of Winer Hill having trouble breathing. The man was transported to FMH to be evaluated. Once there and cleared, the man identified as Anthony Marion (27) of Carthage was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release (alcohol) and transported to jail.

03/29/2021 0654hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Knockwood Corner on Foster hill Road in Freeman Twp. Dawson Brackley (19) of Kingfield was driving a 2007 Subaru Impreza when it lost control and ran off the road.

03/29/2021 0753hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Marissa Marden (28) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy when it lost control and ran off the road.

03/29/2021 1721hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on the Salem Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop the driver Larry Pinette (56) of Portage was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

03/29/2021 1739hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Avon. Cindy True (52) of Jay was driving a 2014 Ford pickup when a tree branch fell onto her vehicle as she was driving. No injuries were reported.

03/29/2021 1931hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

03/29/2021 2140hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Farmington police with a domestic disturbance on the Whittier Road in Farmington.

03/30/2021 0746hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. No charges have been filed.

03/30/2021 0845hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a domestic disturbance on West Mills Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation no charges were filed, verbal dispute only.

03/30/2021 0855hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld; this is civil in nature.

03/30/2021 0911hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to what was originally called in as a parking lot accident at the Poland Spring plant in Kingfield. As it turns out there was no accident only that the driver had knocked off hoses from his truck while maneuvering it.

03/30/2021 0912hrs, Detective Stephen Charles and Lt. St. Laurent assisted Farmington police with a death investigation on High Street in Farmington. The State Police Major Crime’s unit also assisted.

03/30/2021 1015hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. State Police Major Crime’s unit was also called to the scene because of the nature of the death.

03/30/2021 1215hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon.

03/30/2021 1219hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Michael Russell (32) of Farmington on a warrant at the boat landing on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

03/30/2021 1247hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

03/30/2021 1141hrs, Deputy Morgan received additional information on a case that another deputy was working on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

03/30/2021 1335hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a theft complaint of two dogs from a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple. The case is still under investigation.

03/30/2021 1636hrs, Deputy Davol received a request for a welfare check on a person at a residence on the King Road in Eustis at the request of a family member. The person was located and found to be okay.

03/30/2021 1843hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp.

03/30/2021 1856hes, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington. Maria Berube (47) of Sabattus was driving a 2008 Cadillac when the collision with the deer occurred.

03/31/2021 1436hrs, Deputy Gray received a responded to what appeared to be a medical emergency on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. He discovered a man with a bicycle lying on the side of the road. Northstar arrived and transported the man to FMH for an evaluation, and Deputy Gray escorted the unit to Farmington at their request.

03/31/2021 1444hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of an elderly man with dementia who was driving around somewhere in Franklin County. Using the cell provider he was able to locate the man on Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

03/31/2021 1540hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Wilton police with a death investigation.

03/31/2021 1555hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of vandalism to a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. As it turned out this complaint had already been called in by another complainant who owns half of the house.

03/31/2021 1806hrs, Deputy Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville.

03/31/2021 1954hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Stratton road in Eustis. Edward Foden (61) of Yarmouth was driving a 2014 VW when he fell asleep, ran off the road and into a swamp and got stuck.

03/31/2021 2100hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of ATVs driving on the Adams Road in Chesterville, which is currently a closed road.

03/31/2021 2221hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check on a person who lives on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis at the request of an acquaintance. As it turned out the person was having phone line issues and was in the process of getting it repaired.

03/31/2021 2249hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 complaint on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The source of the call was not determined.

04/01/2021 0225hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance call at a residence on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. As a result of the investigation no charges were filed, a disorderly conduct warning was issued.

04/01/2021 0406hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on East Brook Lane in Weld. This turned out to be a faulty line issue. The source of the call was not located.

04/01/2021 0409hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Koob’s Garage towed the vehicle.

04/01/2021 0602hrs Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Strong. Corrie Osgood (47) of Avon was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the collision occurred.

04/01/2021 1227hrs, Detective Charles assisted Farmington police with an investigation.

04/01/2021 1325hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of people shooting their firearms in an unsafe manner off Sand Hill Loop Road in Strong. There was no evidence of unsafe activity.

04/01/2021 1710hrs, Deputy Richards assisted Kingfield fire units with a chimney fire at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/01/2021 1727hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Maple Street in Kingfield, the source of the call was not located.

04/01/2021 1819hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 disturbance call at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp. This turned out to be a landlord tenant dispute. No charges were filed.

04/01/2021 2206hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the West Freeman Road in Strong. Joshua McBean was driving a 2020 Mitsubishi when it ran off the road hitting a utility pole. As a result of the investigation McBean (24) of Freeman Twp. was arrested and charged with OUI, and failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident and transported to jail.

04/01/2021 2245hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Beal Road in Chesterville. There was no emergency and probably an accidental dial.

04/02/2021 0953hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at the request of Mt. Abram High School on a student who had not been participating in online classes. It was learned the student has moved out of the area.

04/02/2021 1459hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a structure fire on Cross Street in Rangeley.

04/02/2021 1513hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to report of a tractor trailer unit parked at the scenic turnout north of Eustis which is closed. Morgan made contact with the driver and asked him to move along.

04/02/2021 1550hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at Shadagee Senior Housing in Phillips at the request of Redington-Fairview Hospital. The person was located and found to be okay.

04/02/2021 1721hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be a misdial.

04/02/2021 1743hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Eustis. Kevin Clark (53) of Eustis was driving a 2016 UT Modelx when the collision occurred.

04/02/2021 2003hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Aaron Stevens (36) of New Sharon was arrested on a charge of OUI and transported to jail.

04/02/2021 2210hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted nine building checks and also conducted five elder checks.