Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 3 – 9, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

04/03/2021 0530hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a hit and run accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Dennis McCourt (60) of New Sharon was driving on the Industry Road in his 2015 Chevy Malibu when he struck a deer in the road. He exited to check on the deer and as he was getting back into his vehicle a dark-colored SUV or pickup truck with oversized tires struck him, pushing him up against his own vehicle and then fled the scene. New Sharon fire and rescue and Northstar ambulance arrived to assist. The case is still under investigation, if you have any information please call the Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-2680 and ask to speak with Deputy McCormick.

04/03/2021 0702hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a gas drive-off complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply. The alleged offender was identified and agreed to return and pay for the fuel.

04/03/2021 0725hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call by the Pine’s Market in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/03/2021 0922hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint to remove a person from a residence on George Thomas Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation the suspect was removed from the residence and a trespass warning was served.

04/03/2021 1212hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of littering between neighbors on the Russell Road in Carthage.

04/03/2021 1218hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Kenneth Nurse (67) of Livermore Falls was driving a 1999 Ford Taurus when he fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road rolling the vehicle over.

04/03/2021 1350hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a 911 call at the base lodge at Saddleback Mountain. This turned out to be an accidental pocket dial by a skier.

04/03/2021 1703hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call in the area of Old Boston Road in Strong. This is the same area where the Communications Center has received several false calls there and the source is never located. This appears to be some sort of issue with the phone lines.

04/03/2021 1726hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report that a bag containing needles was found on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

04/03/2021 2043hrs, Deputy Couture responded a medical emergency at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. Couture gained entrance to the residence so first responders could work on the patient.

04/04/2021 1249hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a 911 call at the base lodge at Saddleback Mountain. This turned out to be an accidental pocket dial by a skier.

04/04/2021 1413hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Avon. As a result of the stop, the driver David Macie (35) of Livermore Falls was arrested on a charge of violating of conditions of release.

04/04/2021 1830hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical 911 call at a residence on Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage. He stood by until he was no longer needed there. Med-Care out of Rumford transported the person.

04/04/2021 1942hrs, Deputy Couture and Trooper Hardy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation, no charges were filed.

04/04/2021 2046hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an unattended death at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. It was determined that the victim died of natural causes.

04/05/2021 0607hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Before he could get to the scene the vehicle had left.

04/05/2021 0913hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of harassment at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. This turned out to be a civil dispute over marital property and child custody.

04/05/2021 1157hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Samantha Davis (30) of Jay was driving a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder when it slid off the road due to slippery conditions.

04/05/2021 1633hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a citizen in Industry who had questions about an item he had recently purchased. He was curious if it was stolen, a check of the item revealed it was not.

04/05/2021 1648hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on Maple Street in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

04/05/2021 1747hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint at Lakeshore Apt on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

04/05/2021 1751hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips. All was ok with the person at the residence.

04/06/2021 2140hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Sarah Beal (34) of Strong was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when the deer collision occurred.

04/07/2021 0756hrs, Deputy Davol and Farmington Police Officer Rosie responded to a posted road violation on the New Sharon side of Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon.

04/07/2021 1247hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on School Street in Eustis regarding a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Myles Lynch (18) of Stratton was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and transported to jail.

04/07/2021 1727hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Intervale Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial, the caller had been running and accidentally dialed the phone.

04/07/2021 1738hrs, Sgt. Bean received a harassment complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The caller stated he is continuously being harassed by a woman from Rumford.

04/07/2021 1740hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton police with a trespassing complaint on Village View Street in Wilton.

04/07/2021 1813hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of cows in the road on West Mills Road in Industry. Upon arrival it was discovered that the cows were actually in the field not the road. The cow’s owner was notified.

04/08/2021 1109hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of debris in the road on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. It appears that a Coca Cola distributor truck lost some of its contents in the road.

04/08/2021 1308hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disabled tractor trailer on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

04/08/2021 1332hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Alexander Renshaw (18) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2013 Hyundai when the collision occurred.

04/08/2021 1451hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an animal complaint on the Axis Mundi Road in Eustis regarding loose dogs on the complainant’s property.

04/08/2021 1255hrs, Deputy Richards followed up on a domestic disturbance at the jail where he summonsed Myles Lynch (18) of Stratton on charges of unlawful sexual contact and obstructing the report of a crime.

04/08/2021 1516hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of kids breaking into a trailer at a neighbor’s residence on Cottage Road in Kingfield.

04/08/2021 1521hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of fraud at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

04/08/2021 1539hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a dead moose on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp.

04/08/2021 1543hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on the Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

04/08/2021 1917hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Adams Road in Chesterville. Couture made contact with the person who stated that they were not suicidal.

04/08/2021 2029hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on juveniles on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips at the request of Strong Elementary School. Everything with the juveniles and their parent appeared to be ok.

04/09/2021 0231hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a stranded motorist in a jeep stuck in the mud on Winter Hill Road in Carthage.

04/09/2021 0925hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue between family members.

04/09/2021 1206hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School in Strong.

04/09/2021 1227hrs, Deputy Davol responded to the Strong Town office at the request of staff there to remove a person who was allegedly causing problems with the staff.

04/09/2021 1255hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a trailer on the caller’s property that the caller wanted removed. This turned out to be a civil issue.

04/09/2021 1346hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage where the caller stated that he had found somebody’s prescription at the end of his driveway and wanted them turned in to law enforcement.

04/09/2021 1716hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation, Jennifer Kennedy (44) of Rangeley was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

04/09/2021 1748hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at Flagstaff Store in Eustis. This turned out to be a misdial.

04/09/2021 1838hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on North Main Street in Strong regarding suspicious activity. It turned out to be only kids playing, nothing suspicious.

04/09/2021 1901hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/09/2021 2316hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs deer accident on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. Logan Bruneau (26) Industry was driving a 2015 Subaru when the collision with the deer occurred. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 26 building checks, found only one not secure. Deputies also conducted eight Elder Checks.