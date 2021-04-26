Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 17 – 23, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

04/17/2021 0640hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Renee Violette (29) of Clinton was driving a 2013 VW when it lost control, striking a guardrail.

04/17/2021 0808hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

04/17/2021 1805hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of gunfire near the area of Our Village Market in New Vineyard.He was unable to find the source of the noise.

04/17/2021 1446hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint regarding unauthorized use of a pickup allegedly by the garage owner in Temple. This turned out to be a civil issue.

04/17/2021 1807hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of harassment on the Adams Road in Chesterville. This is an ongoing situation between residents there.

04/17/2021 2052hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a probation check at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

04/17/2021 2235hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on the Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

04/17/2021 2237hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Davol responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield where it was reported that two men got into a verbal altercation, with one of them punching a hole in the wall and then leaving the residence. The person who had left the scene of the disturbance was located by Deputy Davol in New Portland. Deputy Davol arrested Justin Marsden (32) of Kingfield on an operating under the influence charge and transported him to jail. He was also charged with criminal mischief.

04/17/2021 2359hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a possible vehicle with an intoxicated driver at the wheel on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard traveling northbound. Deputy Richards located the vehicle and driver in Kingfield. As a result of his investigation the driver Lindsey Harris (26) of Kingfield was arrested on a charge of OUI and transported to jail.

04/18/2021 1010hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol received a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. One of the people involved was having medical issues. The deputies followed Northstar personnel to FMH.

04/18/2021 1210hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle being driven all over the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

04/18/2021 2100hrs, Deputy Richard and Deputy Davol conducted a bail check at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

04/19/2021 0921hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an alarm on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. A cleaning company set off the alarm.

04/192021 0948hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an alarm on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. A cleaning company set off the alarm.

04/19/2021 1021hrs, Deputy Couture received a trespass complaint at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. This is an ongoing issue.

04/19/2021 1135hrs, Deputy Couture received a trespass complaint at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

04/19/2021 1515hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a camper on the Bailey Road in Industry at the request of a family member. He found the person in question and made contact with adult protective services.

04/19/2021 1829hrs, Deputy Richards participated in a community policing event located at the Franklin Lodge in New Sharon.

04/20/2021 0737hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report that someone had shot a hole in the door of the complainant’s residence located on the Industry Road in Industry. It was determined that the hole was made by an air rifle. The complainant stated it occurred sometime around midnight.

04/20/2021 0810hrs, Deputy McCormick received a civil complaint at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry.

04/20/2021 1101hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp. at the request of the person’s bank. They bank had not seen any activity from the person in several days, however the person was found at his house and ok.

04/20/2021 1147hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of vandalism where unknown persons had shot an air rifle into the window of a parked car at a residence located on the Industry Road in Industry.

04/20/2021 1157hrs, Deputy McCormick received another complaint of a vehicle’s window being shot with an air rifle at a residence on the Savage Road in Industry.

04/20/2021 1423hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of littering on private property at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

04/20/2021 1916hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the check Clayton Hall (56) of New Sharon was charged with violating a condition of release.

04/20/2021 1953hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on East Shore Drive in New Vineyard. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/21/2021 0627hrs, Deputy McCormick and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Potter Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Jeffrey Miele (54) of Peru was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

04/21/2021 0754hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Carrabasset Road in Wyman Twp.

04/21/2021 0943hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole on Main Street in Kingfield. This turned out to not be a reportable accident.

04/21/2021 1122hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call at a residence on Fox Farm Road in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/21/2021 1154hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/21/2021 1227hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival the Deputy found the house was secure, and the resident had been transported to hospice care.

04/21/2021 1631hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a red pickup swerving on while traveling down the Mercer Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

04/21/2021 1636hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 hang up complaint in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

04/21/2021 1819hrs, Deputy Richards received an animal complaint of two dogs standing in the road on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

04/21/2021 1913hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Richards arrested Keith Grundy (45) a transient on a charge of violating a protective order in Farmington. He was transported to jail.

04/21/2021 1951hrs, Deputy Richards arrested Samuel Stinson (20) of Wilton on a warrant after Mr. Stinson turned himself in at the jail.

04/21/2021 2014hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. near the Appalachian Trail. Koob’s wrecker was called out to retrieve the vehicle.

04/21/2021 2151hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a tractor trailer that had run off the road on Route 27 Chain of Ponds. Sean Rana (46) of Brampton Ontario, NS was driving a 2021 White Star tractor trailer when it slid off the road.

04/21/2021 2156hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a possible domestic violence issue allegedly occurred at a residence on the Baker Road in New Vineyard. After speaking with the complainant, the complainant did not wish to pursue charges.

04/21/2021 2315hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Phillips Road in Strong. The vehicle and the driver were identified.

04/22/2021 1846hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Jerusalem Road in Industry. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/22/2021 2013hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the grocery store in Kingfield. The driver of the vehicle said he was waiting to pick up an employee from work.

04/21/2021 2100hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a bail check at a residence on Fish Hatcher Road in Salem Twp. As a result of the check Joshua Allen (40) of Salem Twp. was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release and transported to jail.

04/22/2021 1629hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a medical emergency on Flag Star Drive in Strong.

04/22/2021 2125hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Further investigation revealed that there really wasn’t a disturbance, the complainant was intoxicated and afraid there would be an argument with relatives when he got home from a local pub.

04/22/2021 2209hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by the dam at the beginning of Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville. The vehicle left before Davol could arrive.

04/23/2021 0811hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. It was discovered that two large dog kennels had been stolen from the residence.

04/23/2021 0929hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

04/23/2021 1245hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of suspicious activity on South Strong Road in Strong.

04/23/2021 1434hrs, Detective Charles investigated a potential “non-contact” order regarding one of the inmates at the jail.

04/23/2021 1500hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint on Park Street in Phillips.

04/23/2021 1506hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a camp break on Fire Lane 29 in Weld.

04/23/2021 1533hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This is one of many houses that was shot at with an air rifle.

04/23/2021 1638hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield at the request of crises hotline people. The person in question was ok and that a roommate was also there with the person.

04/23/2021 1727hrs, Deputy Frost responded to Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a dispute between parents regarding whether the children could go with the father after he had been consuming alcohol. The parents eventually agreed to a resolution.

04/23/2021 1446hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between neighbors regarding the location of property lines.

04/23/2021 1900hrs, Deputy Richards assisted the local ACO in Phillips regarding dogs roaming at large. As a result John Haas (40) of Phillips was summonsed on a charge of allowing dogs to roam at large.

04/23/2021 2023hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Wilton police with an accident on the Temple Road in Wilton.

04/23/2021 2045hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on Carrabassett Drive in Carrabassett Valley. It was determined the vehicle was not abandoned but was parked and locked off the road north of Farm Ridge.

Deputy conducted 11 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks.