FARMINGTON – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 24–30, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

04/24/2021 0719hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on the River Road in Avon, this turned out to be an accidental dial.

04/24/2021 1330hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a burglary complaint at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. It was reported that a tool shed and camper had been broken into where a handgun had been stolen.

04/24/2021 1423hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of vandalism at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This is one of several residences that had either their homes or vehicles shot by an air rifle. Suspects have been identified and confessions have been obtained by Lt. St. Laurent. Charges are pending.

04/24/2021 1448hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Main Street in Stratton regarding a report of a man who was continuously falling down while attempting to walk. He was unable to locate the man.

04/24/2021 2039hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically headed south bound on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

04/24/2021 2108hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Avon Town office. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

04/24/2021 2109hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weeks Mills Road at the intersection of the Bailey Hill Road. Upon arrival it was discovered the driver had fled the scene. Troopers Hall and Fleming found the driver walking on the Weeks Mills Road and brought him back to the scene of the accident. Michael Burke was driving a 2007 Ford Pickup when he crashed at the intersection. As a result of the investigation, Michael Burke (42) of New Sharon was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was transported to jail.

04/24/2021 2156hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a trespassing complaint on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

04/24/2021 2212hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a noise complaint on the Bubier Road in Salem Twp.

04/24/2021 2309hrs, Deputy Frost, Deputy Davol and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Casey Clark (29) of Chesterville was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief and transported to jail.

04/25/2021 0139hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage at the Terrain Park. It was reported that there were underage people drinking at a party located behind the residence. Upon arrival deputies did not take any further action and were unable to find the complainant.

04/25/2021 0604hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a stranded motorist on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

04/25/2021 0808hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint regarding neighbors shooting off bottle rockets on the River Road in Madrid.

04/25/2021 0939hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

04/25/2021 1123hrs, Deputy Gray investigated another report of vandalism at a residence on the Industry road in Industry. This is one of several residences that had either buildings or vehicles shot with an air rifle. Suspects have been identified and charges are pending.

04/25/2021 2143hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial by an intoxicated person.

04/26/2021 0329hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an alarm at the Stanley Museum in Kingfield. The building was secure.

04/26/2021 0614hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Arick Rodden (31) of Skowhegan was summonsed for operating with a suspended license.

04/26/2021 0825hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Gray and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Norton Road in Chesterville.

04/26/2021 1051hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a complaint on East Madrid Road in Madrid regarding a possible scam involving two houses there. The complainant there stated someone was advertising his houses for sale and that the advertisements were fraudulent.

04/26/2021 1145hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Andre Bernier (36) of Rangeley was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion when it crashed at the entrance to Green Vale Cove Camp. As a result of the investigation Bernier was arrested on charges of OUI and operating without a license. He was transported to jail.

04/26/2021 1210hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on a person at a residence on the Bailey Road in Industry. The person was last seen in Portland.

04/26/2021 1216hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of an assault which occurred at Rocky Mountain Terrain Park in Carthage. This actually was reported during the early morning hours of the 25th. Deputy Couture took the original complaint and will be following up on it.

04/26/2021 1509hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a vehicle parked in a bad location on the Phillips Road in Strong.

04/26/2021 1629hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a civil issue on Hare Street in Phillips.

04/27/2021 0920hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of neighbors having a dispute over property lines.

04/27/2021 1408hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence in Phillips where it was reported that a person there was having suicidal thoughts.

04/27/2021 1537hrs, Deputy Davol, and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong regarding a person who was in mental health crises.

04/27/2021 1627hrs, Sgt. Bean received a theft of a cell phone complaint from an employee at the Poland Spring bottling company in Kingfield. It was determined the phone had been misplaced and was eventually located.

04/27/2021 1833hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean participated in a birthday parade on the River Road in Avon.

04/27/2021 2155hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

04/27/2021 2223hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Seavey Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

04/27/2021 2330hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean assisted Farmington police with a possible break-in progress at a residence on Anson Street in Farmington. All the officers searched the house and found no evidence of a break-in.

04/28/2021 0815hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a Community Policing event at Strong Elementary School in Strong.

04/28/2021 1105hrs, Deputy Richards summonsed Steven Layden (41) of Farmington on a violating conditions of release, Class C charge. It is alleged that Layden called a person he was prohibited from doing so while incarcerated at the jail.

04/28/2021 1549hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a white pickup tailgating another vehicle on the River Road in Avon. Detective Charles was in the area at the time and was unable to locate the offending vehicle.

04/28/2021 1557hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Winter Hill in Kingfield.

04/29/2021 0935hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a disturbance call at the Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon. Deputy Davol issued a do not trespass warning to the person causing the disturbance.

04/29/2021 1114hrs, Deputy Davol served paperwork at a residence on Times Square Road in Industry.

04/29/2021 1515hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Eustis. As a result of the stop Juan Rodriguez (50) of Whiteville, N.C. was summonsed for operating a vehicle without a license.

04/30/2021 0816hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Houston Road in Sandy River Plt. The source was not located.

04/30/2021 1302hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a Community Policing event at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp.

04/30/2021 1329hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Main St. in Eustis. The source was not located.

04/30/2021 1741hrs Deputy Morgan responded to the Stratton Motel regarding a report of an unattended death. A medical examiner was notified, personnel from Wiles Funeral Home and Eustis Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

04/30/2021 1812hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a man in some sort of crises, and that the man was driving around Phillips in a pickup truck. The man was found by Gray near Valley Brook Variety. Gray arrested Nathan Black (33) of Freeman Twp. on a charge of violating conditions of release.

04/30/2158hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. beaver on Route 27 in New Portland.

Deputy conducted 20 building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks.