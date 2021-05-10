Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 1– 7, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/01/2021 0911hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Reeds Mills Road in Phillips. This turned out to be a misdial.

05/01/2021 1211hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a vehicle traveling on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. at high speeds and passing vehicles in an unsafe manner. He located the vehicle and turned on it, the driver of the vehicle turned the car down a dirt road driver and was located. The driver, Darren Devine (30) of Centerville, Mass. was summonsed for 79 mph in a 50 mph zone and failing to register a motor vehicle.

05/01/2021 1348hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the complainant’s residence on Hare Street in Avon. The vehicle had left by the time Morgan arrived there.

05/01/2021 1522hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a person sitting in a vehicle parked on the Farmington Road in Strong. The woman in the vehicle stated she was ok and just waiting for her husband to return from picking fiddleheads.

05/01/2021 1540hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Among the items stolen was a White Johnson 2 HP outboard engine, craftsman tool box and a nap on toolbox with tools.

05/01/2021 1616hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Farmington police with a missing person’s complaint. The missing person returned home the next day.

05/01/2021 1717hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of a tractor trailer parked at the scenic pull-out north of Stratton. This area is still prohibited from traffic/parking until the town opens it up.

05/01/2021 1840hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a vehicle parked in a bad spot on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

05/01/2021 1957hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Pheasant Lane in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/02/2021 0950hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a gas drive-off at Mainely Convenience in Kingfield. The alleged offender was identified and promised to pay for the gas.

05/02/2021 0955hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/02/2021 1024hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Francis PL in Carthage. No charges were filed in this complaint.

05/02/2021 1044hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/02/2021 1101hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a utility pole that had fallen on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

05/02/2021 1242hrs, Deputy Davol received a report of a domestic disturbance that allegedly occurred at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The complainant in the case would not disclose to the deputy what had occurred.

05/02/2021 1440hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Route 2 in Carthage. Wilton fire dept. personnel responded to the scene to put the fire out which completely engulfed the car. Deagan Hallock (22) of Farmington was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu when it caught fire.

05/02/2021 1595hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/02/2021 1531hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Caboose Lane in Kingfield. This turned out to be a misdial.

05/02/2021 1721hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft/fraud complaint at the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt.

05/02/2021 1815hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious person near the Clearwater Road in Coburn Gore.

05/02/2021 1835hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation, Keith Doyon (44) of New Sharon was arrested on a probation hold and transported to jail.

05/02/2021 2354hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a pile of needles being found on the Ridge road in Chesterville. He removed them for disposal.

05/03/2021 0735hrs, Deputy Elmes received a trespassing complaint at Lake Shore Apartments in Eustis.

05/03/2021 0830hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Davol responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that this was a dispute regarding a right of way which turned physical. Neither party was charged or treated for injuries. The case has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

05/03/2021 1054hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a complaint of a vehicle being parked on the side of the road on a corner and a hazard. The owner of the vehicle agreed to have it moved.

05/03/2021 1311hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Bailey Road in Industry at the request of Togus in Augusta. He located the person he was looking for and saw he was ok.

05/03/2021 1339hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/03/2021 1440hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an intoxicated male walking on Depot Street in Kingfield. The man was located and found to have no issues.

05/03/2021 1527hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Holley Road in New Vineyard. Upon arrival it was determined that the disturbance was verbal only, no charges were filed.

05/03/2021 1636hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of theft from a residence on North Main Street in Strong. This turned out to be a civil issue and not a theft.

05/03/2021 1703hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a dog bite complaint which occurred on the Intervale Road in New Sharon by the family dog. The three-year-old victim was brought to the New Sharon Fire dept. and met with first responders there. The local ACO was notified of the event, the child was transported to the hospital.

05/03/2021 2010hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a possible missing person on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt.

05/03/2021 2017hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. Michelle Boyce (49) of Phillips was driving a 2011 Saab when the collision occurred. A teen was taken to FMH for an evaluation.

05/03/201 2133hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

05/04/2021 0323hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle blocking the driveway of the complainant on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The suspect vehicle was not there upon arrival, only the complainant’s vehicle blocking one half of his driveway and a large box blocking the other half.

05/04/2021 1332hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. A female driver was driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata when she drove off the road and went airborne striking a tree landing on its roof. The drive suffered some medical event that contributed to the crash.

05/04/2021 1539hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency on Streeter Road in Strong.

05/04/2021 1408hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a camp on Camp Waya Awi Road in Dallas Plt. As it turned out it was not a break in progress, but the homeowner who had recently sold the place retrieving the last of personal belongings.

05/04/2021 1618hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a blue Honda Civic being driven in an erratic manner on the Rangeley Road in Strong. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

05/04/2021 1655hrs, Deputy Morgan charged Lisa Brynildsen (41) of Eustis with “violating conditions of release” from an incident that occurred at the Spillover Motel.

05/04/2021 1707hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Farmington police with a gas drive-off complaint that occurred at the Big Apple on the Wilton Road in Farmington. He located the alleged offender in New Sharon who agreed to go back and pay $23.86 for the gas.

05/04/2021 1812hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an erratic driver on the Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. He was unable to locate the suspected driver.

05/04/2021 1816hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a motor vehicle complaint on the Farmington Road in Strong.

05/04/2021 2024hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an unknown person in a vehicle flashing a spotlight going back and forth on the road near the complainant’s residence. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

05/04/2021 2055hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As it turned out, he learned that Farmington Towing had dropped a vehicle off at the location a few hours earlier.

05/04/2021 2208hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Adams Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival he determined it was not an accident, however the driver had lost control in the mud and had his white Yukon stuck in the mud. The driver, Dustin Welch (18) of New Vineyard was summonsed for “operating an uninspected vehicle,” “failing to produce evidence of insurance” and “inadequate tires.”

05/05/2021 0857hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call at the Green Farm in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/05/2021 1209hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

05/05/2021 1251hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of fraud at the Franklin Somerset Credit Union. It was reported that a counterfeit $20 bill was received by them.

05/05/2021 1334hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint from Kingfield town officials of an illegal junkyard on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

05/05/2021 1728hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on York Hill Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located, this is not the first time this type of call has originated in this location where the source cannot be determined.

05/05/2021 2310hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at Church Street in New Vineyard. This was a false alarm.

05/06/2021 0723hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a concrete truck running a stop sign on the Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

05/06/2021 0842hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a medical emergency on the Rand Road in Industry. The victim at the residence had passed away as a result of natural causes.

05/06/2021 1250hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on the Lambert Hill Road in Strong regarding a report of a possible disturbance there. Upon arrival the complainant agreed to be taken to FMH to be evaluated.

05/06/2021 1607hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This was between a parent and a foster child, no charges were filed.

05/06/2021 1757hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a possible lost or stolen license plate from a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

05/06/2021 1807hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville regarding a report of suspicious activity.

05/06/2021 2154hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car from Massachusetts stuck on the side of the road on Storer Hill Road in Carthage.

05/06/2021 0917hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of a car letting out two dogs from a vehicle on the Phillips Road in Strong. It is possible they may be hunting, Couture had the plate number and looked into it.

05/07/2021 1001hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on Brunis Way in Dallas Plt. at the request of a medical provider. Sgt. Bean located the person and determined the person was ok.

05/07/2021 1141hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

05/07/2021 1502hrs, Deputy Couture took a complaint from an AT hiker near the “Height of the Land” from Pennsylvania who claimed that while on his hike, he was being targeted by people using microwave weapons, and various electronic weapons and devises to harass him. He wanted to report this before he left.

05/07/2021 1604hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a single motorcycle crash on the Weld Road in Phillips. The driver of the motorcycle was reportedly traveling eastbound too fast for the road, crested a hill, lost control and crashed the bike. The rider, Brian Pitt (24) of Lovell, Maine was transported to FMH to be evaluated. While there he was summonsed for “failing to produce evidence of insurance,” “operating with an expired license over 90 days” and “failure to register vehicle.”

05/07/2021 1635hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of an accident in Kingfield where a local man drove into the side of the Franklin Somerset Credit Union.

05/07/2021 1655hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at our Village Market in New Vineyard. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

05/07/2021 2155hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at the ballfield on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. The person there was digging for earthworms.

05/07/2021 2242hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a group of people allegedly shooting firearms off at night. Upon arrival no firearms were found, but it was a group of folks camping.

Deputy conducted 28 building checks, one was not secure. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks.