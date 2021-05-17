Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 8 – 14, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/08/2021 0747hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a dog being hit by a car on Samoset Circle in Rangeley Plt.

05/08/2021 1927hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Philip Howe (47) of Norton, Mass. was arrested on a charge of violation of probation and transported to jail.

05/08/20212 2241hrs, Deputy Richards responded to Anni’s Market in Kingfield regarding some suspicious people hanging out at the porch after hours. The people all left upon his arrival.

05/08/2021 0227hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Jay at the request of the police dept. for a k-9.

05/09/2021 0936hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 complaint on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/09/2021 1601hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/09/2021 1634hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a stranded motorist on the Weld Road in Phillips.

05/09/2021 1637hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage.

05/09/2021 1807hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a child custody complaint in Coplin Plt.

05/09/2021 2136hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a complaint of suspicious vehicles on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt.

05/09/2021 2149hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the area of Antler Hill Road in Jim Pond Twp. regarding a report of a disabled vehicle where the occupants of the vehicle called 911. As a result of Deputy Elmes inquiry, Herman Ellis (62) of New Vineyard was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

05/10/2021 0951hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint regarding property lines, on the Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was a civil issue.

05/10/2021 1020hrs, Lt. St. Laurent assisted another agency with an investigation on the River Road in Phillips.

05/10/2021 1347hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a citizen in New Sharon regarding a civil issue.

05/10/2021 1916hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked in a sand pit off Sand Hill Loop in Strong. It turned out to belong to a turkey hunter.

05/10/2021 1935hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a citizen with who had questions about juvenile emancipation from parents.

05/10/2021 2142hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Winter Hill Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Dustin Elliot (42) of South Carthage was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and transported to jail.

05/11/2021 0900hrs, Deputy Morgan participated in a birthday parade at a residence on the West Freeman Road in Strong.

05/11/2021 1248hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the stop he arrested the driver Waidell Jackson (28) of New York, N.Y. on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating with a suspended registration.

05/11/2021 1249hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Upon arrival this turned out to be a domestic disturbance between a man and woman. No charges were filed, verbal only.

05/11/2021 1502hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a black 2013 Ford escape being driven in an erratic manner on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Rackliffe stopped the vehicle on the Philbrick Road in Farmington to discover the driver was not impaired.

05/11/2021 1614hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a citizen in securing a ride from FMH to the White Elephant in Strong.

05/11/2021 1628hrs, Deputy Richards assisted Farmington police with a domestic disturbance that occurred on the Mason Road in Farmington.

05/11/2021 1741hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a phone scam on the Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

05/11/2021 2010hrs, Deputy Richards went to the residence Dahlon Campbell (32) of Look Brook Circle in Jay and arrested him on a warrant. He was transported to jail without incident.

05/11/2021 2125hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The 2010 Ford F-350 was broken down and awaiting a tow when it caught fire.

05/12/2021 0915hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a phone scam complaint on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The same complainant from the complaint received on the previous day.

05/12/2021 0925hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a driver whose vehicle was disabled on the Industry Road in Farmington.

05/12/2021 1114hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel conducted a warrant search of a vehicle that was impounded in New Vineyard.

05/12/2021 1852hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Fontaine Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/12/2021 1922hrs, Deputy Richards participated in a community policing event at the Blue Mountain Lodge in Phillips.

05/12/2021 2110hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. Philip Berkeley (49) of Shrewsbury, Mass. was driving a 2016 VW Jetta when the collision occurred.

05/12/2021 2135hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the church parking lot on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington. People were sitting inside of the vehicle talking.

05/12/2021 2148hrs, Deputy Richards responded to the Comfort Inn in Wilton to back up Wilton police with a disturbance there.

05/13/2021 0016hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on North Main Street in Strong where the caller was having mental health issues.

05/13/2021 0738hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Clearwater Road in New Sharon. The land owner is having a dispute with CMP regarding the cutting of trees for the powerline project. The complainant claims it they are cutting on his land. This is a civil issue that is being addressed.

05/13/201 0746hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Madrid. This was an accidental dial.

05/13/2021 0823hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged fraud complaint at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This turned out to be civil in nature.

05/13/2021 0932hrs, Detective Charles executed a search warrant on a cell phone that is connected to an investigation.

05/13/2021 1054hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event at Strong elementary school.

05/13/2021 1243hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint on the Potter Road in Carthage.

05/13/2021 1416hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint on the Crystal Vale Road in New Sharon which turned out to be civil in nature.

05/13/2021 1514hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon at the request of a family member. The person in question was located and found to be ok.

05/13/2021 1605hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a trespassing complaint at the baseball field in Eustis.

05/13/2021 1628hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong elementary school.

05/13/2021 1704hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a car vs. dog accident near the boat launch in Eustis. The driver was located and denied hitting a dog, and that the dog ran away.

05/13/2021 1901hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard. James Lane (37) of Madison was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram when he lost consciousness and ran off the road striking a tree.

05/14/2021 0030hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Evan Holt (21) of Forest City, N.C. was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot when he fell asleep and ran off the road on a sharp corner. The driver suffered minor injuries to his hands. New Sharon fire dept. personnel responded to the scene as well as Farmington police Sgt. Sholan.

05/14/2021 0845hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of an attempted online fraud complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

05/14/2021 1004hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on Indian Stream Road in Kingfield.

05/14/2021 1030hrs, Deputy Gray responded to North New Portland to assist Somerset SO with a domestic disturbance.

05/14/2021 2020hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the construction area in Madrid.

05/14/2021 2137hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs moose accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. just past the AT trial. Christopher Snow (61) of Kennebunk was driving a 2014 Audi when the collision occurred.

05/14/2021 2340hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

Deputy conducted four building checks. Deputies also conducted six elder checks.