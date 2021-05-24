Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 15–21, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/15/2021 0445hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a medical emergency at an apartment at Shadagee Lane in Phillips.

05/15/2021 0535hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Oxford SO with an investigation in the Town of Strong.

05/15/2021 0804hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a disabled vehicle parked on the side of the Mercer Road in New Sharon near Douin’s Market.

05/15/2021 1050hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/15/2021 1050hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield. The alleged trespasser was an insurance investigator.

05/15/2021 1301hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a dog fight on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt.

05/15/2021 1306hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/15/2021 2014hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Rapid Stream Road in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation, Sydnie Luce (30) of Clinton was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

05/15/2021 2135hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on the Soule Road in Phillips where it was reported that a person in a vehicle had spun up the caller’s lawn. The offender was trespassed from the property.

05/15/2021 2200hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Salem Road in Salem Twp. As a result of the stop Erin Kane (39) of Avon was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

05/16/2021 0715hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Box Shop Hill in Farmington.

05/16/2021 1306hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Pillsbury Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/16/2021 1446hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/16/2021 1542hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong. Investigation revealed no actual crime had been committed.

05/16/2021 1632hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Haley Circle in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/16/2021 1901hrs, Deputy Morgan found a vehicle abandoned on the side of Route 27 in Wyman Twp. No one around, he left it for the owner to retrieve.

05/17/2021 0819hrs, Detective Charles located numerous used hypodermic needles in a ditch between the pit entrance and the intersection with Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

05/17/2021 0931hrs, Deputy Gray investigated theft complaint from a yard sale on Hare Street in Avon.

05/17/2021 0939hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon

05/17/2021 1041hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be a misdial.

05/17/2021 1219hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a cat in a tree at a residence on Quick Stream drive in Salem Twp.

05/17/2021 1353hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a citizen that had lost a wallet in Farmington.

05/17/2021 1420hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Webber Road in Chesterville. The source of the call was not located.

05/17/2021 1937hrs, Deputy Davol assisted State Police with a disturbance call on the Webber Road in Chesterville.

05/18/2021 1433hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Webber Road in Chesterville.

05/18/2021 1636hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on an intoxicated pedestrian in Kingfield. The person was ok and out of the road.

05/18/2021 1735hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a missing person from Pleasant Street in Phillips. The missing person was located 5.5 hours later on and returned home.

05/18/2021 1849hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a complaint of a man attempting to break into a camp on Stevens Way in Coplin Plt. The white male walked onto the porch and started searching for hidden keys to the camp. All of this was caught on video and audio. It was later determined that the person who was the alleged offender, was actually a renter for an “Air B&B” who had the wrong address.

05/19/2021 0857hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a road rage complaint on Route 27 in Kingfield.

05/19/2021 1116hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of barking dogs on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid.

05/19/2021 1151hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a gas drive-off complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

05/19/2021 1250hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a late report of suspicious activity on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

05/19/2021 1716hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

05/20/2021 0803hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a car passing a stopped school bus on Depot Street in Kingfield.

05/20/2021 0803hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon at the request of a family member. The person in question was found and ok.

05/20/2021 0900hrs, Deputy Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the registration of car between a man and woman who had ended their relationship.

05/20/2021 1136hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on Center Hill Road in Weld. The source of the call was not located.

05/20/2021 1350hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check on a person on the Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. This person was already contacted earlier in the day and asked to contact his mother. Apparently he did not, when asked again the person called.

05/20/2021 1446hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment compliant at Kingfield elderly housing in Kingfield.

05/20/2021 1731hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Sgt. Amanda Swiney and Acting Sgt. Brooklynn Brown responded to a report of a fight at the jail where an inmate was assaulting one of the corrections officers. Sheriff Nichols, Sgt. Swiney and Acting Sgt. Brown subdued the inmate. The CO was taken to FMH for medical treatment for injuries and was later released. Deputies Davol, Deputy Couture, Officer Blodgett as well as Officer Rosie of Farmington Police Department also responded to the scene to assist.

05/20/2021 1943hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a civil issue regarding neighbors disputing over the use of a common road they share on the Axis Mundi Road in Eustis.

05/21/2021 0113hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. Prior to arriving he was called off by the owner, the alarm was false.

05/21/2021 0206hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request to remove a person from a residence on North Ross Ave. in Phillips. This turned out to be a civil issue.

05/21/2021 1126hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a VIN verification at Bryan’s Auto in New Vineyard.

05/21/2021 1253hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of two-vehicle accident on Route 27 in Kingfield near Ira Mountain. Jared Clukey (26) of Kingfield was driving a 2004 GMC pickup and Bradley Wahl (25) of North New Portland was driving a 2008 GMC pickup when the crash occurred; no injuries were reported.

05/21/2021 1409hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Route 27 in New Vineyard. After finding the vehicle it was determined the driver was not intoxicated.

05/21/2021 1454hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint on Blanchard Hill Road in Kingfield.

05/21/2021 1906hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on a person who had called dispatch with a complaint and then the phone shut off. It was found that the person was ok with no issue.

05/21/2021 1918hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Forest Hill Road in Temple. The call turned out to be a misdial.

Deputies conducted three building checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks.