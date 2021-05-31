Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report May 22-28, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/22/2021 0141hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of gunshots being fired by the complainant at a camp on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The complainant was having hallucinations and had not slept. He refused medical attention.

05/22/2021 0840hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Webber Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a civil landlord tenant complaint.

05/22/2021 1134hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/22/2021 1153hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of possible abuse of prescription drugs on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

05/22/2021 1213hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on what appeared to be a homeless young man with dreadlocks and wearing stripped pants walking on Route 27 in New Vineyard. This was reportedly the same man that Farmington police were seeking information on the day before.

05/22/2021 1253hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint from a business on Main Street in Kingfield. The complainant called back later on and explained that the item was not stolen, just misplaced.

05/22/2021 1307hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of one neighbor firing his weapons from his house next to his other neighbor who was also the complainant.

05/22/2021 1426hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Mary Pieren (72) of New Portland was driving a 2012 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

05/22/2021 1430hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a recently discovered road built on the complainant’s property.

05/22/2021 1558hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check on the homeless man walking on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The man was allegedly walking in the road and continuously changing the direction of travel. No crime had been committed though.

05/22/2021 1803hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/22/2021 1822hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid. This turned out to be a verbal argument, no charges were filed.

05/22/2021 2001hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 complaint on Bemis Track in Letter D twp. This was a campsite where the individual had accidentally dialed.

05/23/2021 0935hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of ATVs being driven on the Intervale Road in Temple.

05/23/2021 1056hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on Knollwood Drive in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/23/2021 1202hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a two-car accident on the River Road in Carthage where the complainant William Houghton (64) of Carthage was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra when he approached two vehicles parked on both sides of the road not leaving a clear lane to pass through between them. As he attempted to drive between the two vehicles he struck a trailer that was being hauled by a 2005 Dodge Dakota which had been parked by Gerald Deviller (67) of Anson.

05/23/2021 1510hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a suspicious male asking for a ride to Farmington on Henderson Cove Road in Industry.

05/23/2021 1636hrs, Deputy Gray stood by while two people exchanged property at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

05/23/2021 2034hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a citizen in arming his alarm at his camp on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

05/24/2021 0923hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

05/24/2021 1000hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a property use dispute on the Adams Road in Avon. This was a civil issue.

05/24/2021 1241hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a civil dispute regarding personal possessions and who owns what at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong.

05/24/20211 1521hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to what was reported as a burglary in progress at a residence on Lakeshore apartments on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. Investigation revealed that the person breaking in was a boyfriend of the person who lived there, who did not want to pursue charges.

05/24/2021 1527hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on North Ross Ave in Phillips. No charges were filed.

05/24/2021 1533hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a sex crime that occurred in April at a residence on Kingfield.

05/24/2021 1542hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding children at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

05/24/2021 1638hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an attempted scam via phone call from someone claiming to be from law enforcement out of Texas.

05/24/2021 2216hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a noise complaint on School Street in Kingfield. A group of people were being loud while partying at a residence there. A second complaint came in 45 minutes later after deputies left. This time the group was dispersed.

05/25/2021 1341hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Fish Hatchery Road in Salem. As a result of the investigation Marissa Marden (28) of Salem was arrested on charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and Stephen Kennedy (30) of Salem was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief. Both were transported to jail.

05/25/2021 1550hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

05/25/2021 1613hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on the New Vineyard road in New Vineyard, this was a misdial.

05/25/2021 2016hrs, Deputy McCormick and Trooper Monahan responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Trooper Monahan found the vehicle and determined the driver was not intoxicated but both the stopped vehicle and the complainant were involved in a road rage incident. No charges were filed.

05/25/2021 2027hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of loud pickup truck on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

05/26/2021 0508hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This was determined to be not suspicious but of natural causes.

05/26/2021 0547hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Timothy Bachelder (41) of Phillips was driving a 2012 Dodge pickup with the collision occurred.

05/26/2021 1327hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an attempted phone fraud complaint at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

05/26/2021 1731hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Industry road in Industry. Salina Stevens (20) of Wilton was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee when she lost control and ran off the road.

05/26/2021 1756hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

05/26/2021 1808hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Route 2 in Carthage. The suspect allegedly punched a female while inside a vehicle and then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. Deputies placed a temporary warrant for the arrest of Thomas Farrington (39) of Carthage.

05/26/2021 1853hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Robert Thompson (56) of Portland was driving a 2010 Pickup when the collision occurred.

05/26/2021 2010hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Norton Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

05/26/2021 2021hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a car vs. deer accident which occurred on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Linda Grant (63) of New Sharon was driving a 2021 Dodge Durango when the collision occurred.

05/26/2021 2144hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Ira Mountain Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/27/2021 0702hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the town turn around on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

05/27/2021 0913hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint on Bridge St. in Phillips.

05/27/2021 1001hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Weymouth Road in Freeman Twp.

05/27/2021 1025hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple.

05/27/2021 1511hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Wilton PD with a dog complaint on Route 2 in Wilton.

05/27/2021 1642hrs, Deputy Gray served PFA paperwork on a male party on west Mills Road in Industry.

05/27/2021 1805hrs, Deputy McCormick arrested Thomas Farrington (30) of Carthage on a warrant in the town of Jay with the help of two Jay officers who recognized him and informed McCormick of his location.

05/27/2021 1916hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid.

05/27/2021 1742hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a purchase of land from a Florida real estate office.

05/28/2021 0002hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/28/2021 0010hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Lambert Hill Road because the man there was violating his court orders. Nicholas Hinkley (66) of Strong was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

05/28/2021 0630hrs, Chief deputy Lowell responded to an alarm at Mt. Abraham Health center in Kingfield.

05/28/2021 0917hrs, Deputy Couture received a harassment complaint at a residence in Coplin Plt.

05/28/2021 1507hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on a person on School Street in Kingfield at the request of a concerned citizen. Once the person in question was found, it was determined that the person needed medical help and was transported to FMH by NorthStar.

05/28/2021 1548hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 complaint on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/28/2021 2104hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 complaint on Windmill Road in Eustis. This was an unintentional dial.

05/28/2021 2201hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check at the request of a concerned citizen on a person who lives on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

Deputies conducted 29 building checks, two of which were not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks